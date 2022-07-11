Dublin 7 café Two | K | Coffee announce closure

The Nephin Road café announced the news on Instagram over the weekend.

After just under two years in business, Two | K | Coffee in Ashtown have closed their doors. In a post yesterday, the team wrote:

Some sad news this morning, but today will be two k coffee's last day. We have had to take the incredibly difficult decision to close our doors for good. It has been a pleasure to serve our customers, friends and the local community.

The neighbourhood spot was a one-stop shop for speciality coffee, sambos, smoothies and treats as well as kitchen cupboard essentials such as oils and sauces.

Regulars took to the comments section to commend Two | K for the role they played in the local community during the depths of Covid despair - one person wrote: "Just loved your coffee and loved that you guys were locals too... it was such a great boost for our area".

Another said: "You’ll be missed! You brought life to the Nephin Road especially during those dark covid days".

As well as their Nephin Street HQ, Two | K debuted their vintage coffee truck in July of last year, which they took out on the road for events and office pop-ups. Although their brick and mortar cafe has closed, hopefully this won't be the last we'll see of them.

Header image via Instagram/two_k_coffee

