Vegan Sandwich Co launches its Stephen's Green spot

The wait is finally over!

Last month Vegan Sandwich Co took to Instagram to report they were launching a Southside pop-up shop, and now it's finally here. On Wednesday 9th March, they open within Stephen's Green Food Village, from 11am to 4pm daily.

This is the very best spot to try Chick*n fillet rolls, or Philly Steaks, or BLTs with bac*n. Truly when you don't feel like eating vegan, Vegan Sandwich Co will sort out that craving. According to the website, owner Sam Pearson started this deli "after one too many encounters with terrible vegan sandwiches" and since then he has revolutionised vegan lunch dishes in Dublin.

Vegan Sandwich Co are known for their unreal meat dupes, making it so that being vegan has never been easier (or tastier). Their Stephen's Green location will also have some new bits added to the menu which we are buzzing to see.

Plus, for the first 50 customers through the doors on Wednesday will get a free tote bag (you can truly never have enough, right?).

We are wishing Vegan Sandwich Co the very best with launch day, and can't wait to stop into the Stephen's Green spot sometime soon.

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco

