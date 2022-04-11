Vegan Sandwich Co set to launch third deli in Rathmines

Calling all Southside vegans, VSC is going for shop no. 3 in the Dublin 6 area.

Vegan Sandwich Co are wasting no time at all as they begin work on their third shop in Rathmines. The vegan deli is a haven for non-meat eaters, creating substitutes that look and taste like the real thing. Their first shop in Smithfield was hugely popular, allowing them to open their second in Stephen's Green Shopping Centre earlier this year. Now they're ready to do it all over again.

Vegan Sandwich Co took to Instagram to share the good news:

"I’m not sure if we’re mad or what but yep, we’re doing it all over again and on our way to RATHMINES - opening this Summer. I truly never thought we would have three stores by this year but I’m a strong believer in that if an opportunity presents itself, then you should take it and this unit was just too good to pass up. The whole upstairs in the Swan Centre is soon to be transformed and I’m delighted to say we’re going to be part of the new offering."

We don't have a launch date as of yet, but keep an eye on their socials; we're sure they'll have lots of teaser shots for us. The new Vegan Sandwich Co will be found in the Swan Centre in the heart of Rathmines, which is undergoing refurbishment currently.

Header image via Instagram/vegansandwichco

