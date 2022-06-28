Everything you need to know if you're attending a Marlay Park gig this week

Marlay Park is making up for lost time with gig after gig.

The season of gigs started last night in Marlay Park when they welcomed Green Day to the stage. That was only the beginning for the Rathfarnham park; tonight Guns N' Roses perform, followed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers tomorrow, and then Longitude over the weekend. If you're wondering how to get to and from each Marlay gig, start times, etc, then we've got you.

Start Times

Guns N' Roses

Tuesday 28th June, doors open at 4pm.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Wednesday 29th June, doors open at 4pm

Longitude

Friday 1st July to Sunday 3rd July, doors open daily from 1:30pm

Prohibited Items for Marlay Park Gigs

Bags and backpacks larger than A4 are not permitted into these events

Aerosols over 250ml

Alcohol

Any item(s) reasonably considered for use as a weapon, which may cause danger, offence or disruption to others

Umbrellas

Drones

Drinks (with the exception of sealed soft drinks up to 500ml per person)

Garden furniture, tents, fold up chairs, etc

Travelling to and from a Marlay Park Gig

There are lots of ways to travel to and from Marlay Park if you're attending a gig this week. Be aware roads near the park will close as the event comes to an end, so if you're aiming to get a taxi, you can do so from Supervalu in Ballinteer.

The closest Luas stop to Marlay is Dundrum; there will be shuttle buses from there to the park. Parking near the venue is extremely limited and not to be relied upon.

If you're getting a lift, the drop off and collection point is at Our Lady's School car park.

While all regular public transport will be running on their normal schedules, there will not be additional services. Dublin buses that go near Marlay include the 14, the 16, the 175, and the 75.

Please note there will be traffic, queues, and delays, so ensure you leave yourself plenty of time to travel to your event.

Weather

Unfortunately the weather this week looks like a mixed bag, so if you're going to one of these Marlay Park gigs, ensure you have a coat, parka, or something with a hood to keep you dry as umbrellas are prohibited. Wellies may also be a good shout as it gets very mucky.

Will vendors accept cash?

If you're buying a drink or some food, most vendors will accept contactless payment. However, it never hurts to bring some cash along to these things.

Whichever gig you're attending at Marlay Park this week, we hope you have a smashing time. It's so nice to see festivals and gigs back in full throttle (even on a miserable day like today).

Header image via Instagram/longitude

