'End of an era alert' Harry Byrne's says farewell to beloved barman

"He was apart of the furniture for almost 35 years and the pub won't be the same without him."

Harry Byrne's in Clontarf will never be the same. After almost 35 years of service, Brendan Mullen, their beloved barman, has decided to move onto a new career.

In an emotional Instagram post, Harry Byrne's said farewell to Brendan:

"After almost 35 years and probably a million pints pulled here in Harry Byrne's Pub, our bar manager, Brendan Mullen has decided to move on. He has been part of the furniture for almost 35yrs and the pub won't be the same without him. The Byrne family would like to thank him for many years of service, loyalty and dedication to Harrys during his time here and all of us here in Harry's would like to wish Brendan and his family the very best in his future and his new career."

It's clear from the candid Instagram caption that Brendan was much more than just a barman to Harry Byrne's pub; he was family in many ways. The pub's love for him came across clearly in this homage, and Brendan will be completely irreplaceable to the Clontarf spot.

Harry Byrne's is based on Howth Road in Clontarf, and a favourite spot amongst locals. According to their Twitter bio, the old school Dublin heritage pub has been around for over 200 years.

Header image via Instagram/harrybyrnespub

