'A big hug pub in The Liberties' - D8 welcomes a new LGBTQ bar

By Fiona Frawley

June 27, 2022 at 4:01pm

Share:

Good news for the 15th coolest neighbourhood in the world.

All My Friends opened over Pride weekend, bringing with it a warm and welcoming space to dance and drink the night away.

The Meath Street spot has been teasing its opening since the end of last month, promising to provide an inclusive space and "new era of friendliness".

By the looks of the scenes there over the weekend, All My Friends has followed through with that promise.

Advertisement

All My Friends has taken up residence in the heart of Meath Street, at the spot formerly occupied by Graingers. Upon its opening, the spot referenced the one-of-a-kind buzz and community spirit the Liberties is known and loved for, writing:

We couldn't let the weekend go by without saying a huge huge huge thank you to the community here in The Liberties for welcoming us with open arms. There's an unmatched energy in this area and we couldn't be prouder to be part of it. 

As well as being a great spot for drinks, dance and merriment, All My Friends also extends the invite to furry friends, so no doggo gets left behind.

Advertisement

All My Friends are open six days a week (closed Mondays) - we can't wait to pay them a visit!

Header image via Instagram/allmyfriendspub

READ NEXT: Aer Lingus apologises following flight cancellations at Dublin Airport

Advertisement

 

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: How to make James Kavanagh's quick and delicious Philadelphia BLT lunch

Aer Lingus apologises following flight cancellations at Dublin Airport

'In hibernation' - The Circular closes its Decent Drinks Club

'With a very saddened heart' Ground Up decide to close café

You may also love

WingMan 3.0 is flying the nest towards Coolock

Margadh to launch at Grand Canal 'with a strong focus on cheese and wine'

Flexitarian restaurant Nutbutter to open second location

'We could not be happier' Ruff Café opens new spot at DSPCA