Aer Lingus apologises following flight cancellations at Dublin Airport

Flights both to and from Dublin Airport were affected.

This summer has been chaos when it comes to airports and flights, seemingly on a global level. Dublin Airport has had a particularly bad rap, from the huge queues that continue into June, to being voted the second most stressful airport in Europe. The latest news is that over the weekend several Aer Lingus flights to and from Dublin airport faced cancellations and delays.

These delays and cancellations were due to Covid related staff shortages. Aer Lingus spoke to the Independent to explain what happened.

"This weekend, system pressures from ATC strikes, and ongoing issues at airports and among third party suppliers, have regrettably necessitated the cancellation of some flights. This pressure on the system has been compounded by a spike in Covid cases among our own teams in the last number of days. Where cancellations have occurred, Aer Lingus has sought to re-accommodate disrupted passengers on the next available alternative service."

Advertisement

The airline finished their statement by apologising to passengers:

"Aer Lingus wishes to apologise to those customers that have been impacted"

They are directing passengers who require compensation to this link HERE.

Ryanair is also facing delays and cancellations for flights due to an air strike occurring in several European countries. These delays and strikes are thought to continue into the summer season.

Advertisement

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: 'In hibernation' - The Circular closes its Decent Drinks Club