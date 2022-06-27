'In hibernation' - The Circular closes its Decent Drinks Club

"It kept us going, in more ways than one".

Dublin 8 dwellers will be familiar with Decent Drinks Club, The Circular's pop-up turned permanent fixture offering an impressive selection of craft beers, wines and ready-made cocktails to take away and enjoy at home or, as the good lord intended it, along the canal.

The Decent Drinks Club started out as an online store back in May 2020, offering up (as the name might suggest) a decent selection of drinks from local brewers, distillers and suppliers. In January of this year, a dedicated space at the front of the Circular opened so that DDC could do their thang on a more permanent basis. Sadly, the Decent Drinks journey has now come to a halt.

In a post on Instagram, the DDC team revealed they'd be closing up shop as unfortunately, it "didn’t work in the space as much as it needed to". They revealed that all the stock would be put into "deep storage", with The Circular's Good Room being reinstated in its place.

They also thanked supporters of and customers at the Decent Drinks Club over the past couple of years, writing: "It kept us going, in more ways than one".

The Circular itself remains open for pints, pizza and puppy watching, seven days a week.

