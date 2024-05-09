21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

The closure orders were issued across the country

Highest number of Enforcement Orders were issued since the start of the year on Irish hospitality businesses, across the month of April the closure orders numbered 21. Some Enforcement Orders were issued due to a wide variety of reasons, including some severe evidence of rodent infestation, ongoing cockroach infestations, and mouse droppings in food areas. There were also some breaches of food allergens, like the sale of food with the claim ‘nut free’ or ‘gluten free’ in a premises that contains tree nuts and peanuts. There were some concerning accounts of ‘use by’ dates and batch numbers on food being altered, alongside providing false labels on food. Hygiene is always a major concern of the FSAI, with a couple of reports about the walls of an establishment in a poor state of structural repair with extensive dampness, mould growth and flaking; food handlers not supervised or instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters commensurate with their work activity; failure to establish, maintain and provide evidence of a food safety culture.



Fifteen Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998, on:

Ginger Lillies Chinese Restaurant, 18 Mulgrave Street, Limerick

Medina Kebab (Lets Eat) (Take away), 329 Blarney Street, Cork

Georgian Delight (service sector), Kitchen 3, 58-66 Parnell Street, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Sabor Nordestino (restaurant/café), 58-66 Parnell Street, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Spicy Bite (restaurant/café), Unit 1, Moore Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Mroz (retailer), Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1

Smaczne.Go! (restaurant/café), Moore Street Mall, 58/66 Parnell Street, North City, Dublin 1

D Candy (retailer), Main Street, Roscommon

Uptown Restaurant, Old Milk Market Lane, Killarney, Kerry

Payless Grocery & Meat, 46 Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal

Bites By Kwanghi (restaurant/café), Capital Dock, 83 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2

Fresh (restaurant/café), Capital Dock, 4-5 Stephens Walk, Dublin 2

Musashi Noodles and Sushi (restaurant/café), 15 Capel Street, Dublin 1

All Bar Chicken (Closed area: the kitchen and storage areas) (restaurant/café), 47 Nassau Street, Dublin 2

Fortune Terrace (restaurant/café), 46-49 O’Connell Street Upper, Dublin 1

Six Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on: