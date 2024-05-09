21 FSAI closure orders issued in April the highest rate of Enforcement Orders this year

The closure orders were issued across the country
Highest number of Enforcement Orders were issued since the start of the year on Irish hospitality businesses, across the month of April the closure orders numbered 21. Some Enforcement Orders were issued due to a wide variety of reasons, including some severe evidence of rodent infestation, ongoing cockroach infestations, and mouse droppings in food areas. There were also some breaches of food allergens, like the sale of food with the claim ‘nut free’ or ‘gluten free’ in a premises that contains tree nuts and peanuts. There were some concerning accounts of ‘use by’ dates and batch numbers on food being altered, alongside providing false labels on food. Hygiene is always a major concern of the FSAI, with a couple of reports about the walls of an establishment in a poor state of structural repair with extensive dampness, mould growth and flaking; food handlers not supervised or instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters commensurate with their work activity; failure to establish, maintain and provide evidence of a food safety culture.
Fifteen Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998, on:
- Ginger Lillies Chinese Restaurant, 18 Mulgrave Street, Limerick
- Medina Kebab (Lets Eat) (Take away), 329 Blarney Street, Cork
- Georgian Delight (service sector), Kitchen 3, 58-66 Parnell Street, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1
- Sabor Nordestino (restaurant/café), 58-66 Parnell Street, Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1
- Spicy Bite (restaurant/café), Unit 1, Moore Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1
- Mroz (retailer), Moore Street Mall, Moore Street, Dublin 1
- Smaczne.Go! (restaurant/café), Moore Street Mall, 58/66 Parnell Street, North City, Dublin 1
- D Candy (retailer), Main Street, Roscommon
- Uptown Restaurant, Old Milk Market Lane, Killarney, Kerry
- Payless Grocery & Meat, 46 Port Road, Letterkenny, Donegal
- Bites By Kwanghi (restaurant/café), Capital Dock, 83 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2
- Fresh (restaurant/café), Capital Dock, 4-5 Stephens Walk, Dublin 2
- Musashi Noodles and Sushi (restaurant/café), 15 Capel Street, Dublin 1
- All Bar Chicken (Closed area: the kitchen and storage areas) (restaurant/café), 47 Nassau Street, Dublin 2
- Fortune Terrace (restaurant/café), 46-49 O’Connell Street Upper, Dublin 1
Six Closure Orders were served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:
- Chicking (restaurant/café), Unit 3, O’Boyce’s Corner, Port Road, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal
- Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel (Closed areas: the operations from Albert & Behan Kitchen, PJ’s Kitchen and Mapas Kitchen – the serving of beverages from the bar area is not affected by this closure order), Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co. Dublin
- Café Brazil (retailer), 63 Thomas Street, Dublin 8
- The Ballsy Baker (Closed activity: preparation production and sale of food product with the claim ‘Nut Free’ and ‘Gluten Free’, and internet sites or social media sites it operates promoting and advertising the sale of food with these claims) (retailer), 10 Saint Mochtas Lawn, Clonsilla, Dublin 15
- Oriental Pantry (retailer), 22-23 Moore Street, Dublin 1
- Pastel King (restaurant/café), 22-23 Moore Street, Dublin 1
One prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to: Kenmare Brewhouse Ltd, The Square, Kenmare, Co. Kerry
Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that the high number of Closure Orders needing to be served in April is alarming, “Twenty one Closure Orders served in one month is the highest number since November 2019, when the same number were also issued. Amongst the reasons for the Closure Orders in April, a lack of adequate procedures to control pests was frequently cited. This resulted in evidence of widespread mice and cockroach activity, which leads to a serious risk of food being contaminated and poses a grave and immediate danger to public health. Food businesses must ensure that their food business is properly pest proofed, and that they take effective action if there is a pest infestation. Each month, we issue the list of Enforcement Orders as a deterrent, but it seems that last month, food safety fell off the list of priorities for quite a number of food businesses. Consumers have a right to safe food and food safety must always be a top priority for food businesses. There are no excuses. Food safety is a legal requirement for all food businesses.”
For the full list of FSAI closures head over to their website.
