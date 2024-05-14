Search icon

14th May 2024

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

lovindublin

Get there pronto if you want to grab one of those smash burgers again

In what began as a pop-up in a bar on Dorset street during COVID, the team at Happy’s has carved out a real destination on the quays, filling the massive spot on the quays as an epicentre of craic, tunes and street food. Sharing the news to Instagram, a representative announced the news that they would be closing for good this June, with the final service on Sunday the 2nd.

“Unfortunately the industry has changed,” the statement reads, “costs have risen and the current business model isn’t sustainable.”

Over the last four years, the team have created some consistently popping events, colourful cocktails and arguably some of the best bánh mìs we’ve had outside of Vietnam.

“It’s been quite the amazing journey,” reads the statement, “we’ve opened units around Ireland and appeared at some of the best food and music festivals in the country, to eventually settling down in our own permanent home in Temple Bar.” Ending on a positive note the statement continues, “Stay tuned for what is next to come. We’ve got something very special in the works.”

Formerly known as Happy Endings, it began trading as a pop-up in Dublin 1’s The Dorset Lounge and Blanchardstown’s Cafe Park before taking the 14-18 Aston Quay spot over from Pablo Picante in May 2021.

