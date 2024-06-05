Search icon

Closures

05th Jun 2024

Last orders for The Kestrel Inn a firm Dublin 12 pub fixture

lovindublin

“It’s a sad day.”

Customers of a popular south Dublin pub celebrated ‘last orders’ last week as it closed its doors for the last time.

The Kestrel Inn in Walkinstown, Dublin 12, closed just before the bank holiday and took to social media to say goodbye.

The pub, located just off the Walkinstown roundabout, posted a picture of staff and customers, saying “Last order from the Kestrel Inn.”

The pub’s final day of service was May 31, with many expressing their love for the place on social media.

One commented: “Sad to see this folks, a part of Dublin 12 history.”

Another said: “I’d some great nights in the Kestrel it will be missed.”

A third added: “It’s a sad day I had the pleasure to work and drink there.”

The pub hosted a ‘Finale’ event earlier in May, which was a full house on the night.

Sharing snaps from the event the pub said: “Thanks for coming to the Kestrel appreciation night. Hope all had a great night.”

The building is set to be redeveloped into 42 apartments, a new pub and three retail units.

The plans for the new development where the Kestrel was located have been in the works since 2021.

This article was written by Simon Kelly and originally appeared on Joe.ie.

READ ON: Say tweet-tweet to Sunbird, Leopardstown’s sunny new cafe

Topics:

closure,The kestrel Inn

RELATED ARTICLES

Temple Bar’s gallery and studio space the Icon Factory closed after 13 years

closure

Temple Bar’s gallery and studio space the Icon Factory closed after 13 years

By Emily Mullen

Neighbourhood Phibsborough restaurant Loretta’s announces last service at the end of this month

closure

Neighbourhood Phibsborough restaurant Loretta’s announces last service at the end of this month

By Emily Mullen

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

happy's bar

A not-so Happy Ending as one of Dublin’s funnest spots Happy’s is set to close

By lovindublin

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

bagels dublin

Outcast bagels to shut in Stoneybatter making way for ‘something totally fresh’

By lovindublin

Popular Asian restaurant closed on Capel Street with space already available to rent

gushi restaurant dublin

Popular Asian restaurant closed on Capel Street with space already available to rent

By Katy Thornton

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

the chalk venue

Swords nightlife venue announces closure after a ‘fantastic 6 years’

By Katy Thornton

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

dublin pub closed

430-year-old Dublin pub has reportedly closed its doors for good

By lovindublin

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

By Katy Thornton

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

Add this new nine-bed Georgian hotel on Stephen’s Green to your Dublin bucket list

By lovindublin

13 Dublin spots where you can get breakfast all day long

all-day breakfast

13 Dublin spots where you can get breakfast all day long

By Katy Thornton

5 LGBTQ+ inclusive events to be aware of this Pride month

Dublin

5 LGBTQ+ inclusive events to be aware of this Pride month

By Tara Catlett

Say tweet-tweet to Sunbird, Leopardstown’s sunny new cafe

sunbird

Say tweet-tweet to Sunbird, Leopardstown’s sunny new cafe

By lovindublin

18 of the greatest Irish curse words and insults – defined at last

curses

18 of the greatest Irish curse words and insults – defined at last

By lovindublin

Kickstart summer with Schweppes’ Dublin Summer Sessions this Friday in Hyde, Dublin

Kickstart summer with Schweppes’ Dublin Summer Sessions this Friday in Hyde, Dublin

By Sarah McKenna

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Meet Container Coffee’s Gordon Hickey, the winner of this year’s Lovin Locals competition with Square

Meet Container Coffee’s Gordon Hickey, the winner of this year’s Lovin Locals competition with Square

By Sarah McKenna

The top 3 Irish whiskeys according to the 2024 New York International Spirits Competition

Irish whiskey

The top 3 Irish whiskeys according to the 2024 New York International Spirits Competition

By lovindublin

Temple Bar’s iconic Queen of Tarts is closing but a new Il Valentino will be filling the void

il valentino

Temple Bar’s iconic Queen of Tarts is closing but a new Il Valentino will be filling the void

By lovindublin

The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

Dublin

The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

3 openers and a lil reopen to be aware of in Dublin right now

3 openers and a lil reopen to be aware of in Dublin right now

By lovindublin

Meet the top 4 finalists competing in this year’s World Class Cocktail Competition

Meet the top 4 finalists competing in this year’s World Class Cocktail Competition

By Sarah McKenna

Load more stories