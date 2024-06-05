Last orders for The Kestrel Inn a firm Dublin 12 pub fixture

“It’s a sad day.”

Customers of a popular south Dublin pub celebrated ‘last orders’ last week as it closed its doors for the last time.

The Kestrel Inn in Walkinstown, Dublin 12, closed just before the bank holiday and took to social media to say goodbye.

The pub, located just off the Walkinstown roundabout, posted a picture of staff and customers, saying “Last order from the Kestrel Inn.”

Customers celebrate ‘last orders’ as popular Dublin pub closes

The pub’s final day of service was May 31, with many expressing their love for the place on social media.

One commented: “Sad to see this folks, a part of Dublin 12 history.”

Another said: “I’d some great nights in the Kestrel it will be missed.”

A third added: “It’s a sad day I had the pleasure to work and drink there.”

The pub hosted a ‘Finale’ event earlier in May, which was a full house on the night.

Sharing snaps from the event the pub said: “Thanks for coming to the Kestrel appreciation night. Hope all had a great night.”

The building is set to be redeveloped into 42 apartments, a new pub and three retail units.

The plans for the new development where the Kestrel was located have been in the works since 2021.



This article was written by Simon Kelly and originally appeared on Joe.ie.

READ ON: Say tweet-tweet to Sunbird, Leopardstown’s sunny new cafe