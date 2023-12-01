Neighbourhood Phibsborough restaurant Loretta's announces last service at the end of this month

Sunday dinner won't be the same for D7 locals

We've copped a bit of flack the last while with our coverage of hospitality closures in the city, with a particularly sarky follower contending that we had turned into an "obituary page for Dublin businesses". This complaint is probably valid, we have been covering a lot of closures, but an unfortunate reality missed (no doubt conveniently overlooked by the user to make a quippy remark) is that there are a lot of hospitality closures in the city. As a media company that covers food, drink and cultural news, we celebrate new and pre-existing businesses, but are we just meant to ignore the onslaught of local businesses shutting their doors? With rising costs, the cost of living crisis and staffing shortages, unfortunately, closures are an uncomfortable reality of doing business in Dublin right now, and it's one we will continue to cover.

One closure that will hit a lot of people hard is the impending closure of Loretta's in the gorgeous Bank building on Doyle's Corner, Phibsborough Road. Speaking to Lovin Dublin the team confirmed that their last day of service will be on December 23rd, a mere three weeks from now. Chef/Owner Jimmy Wiley is set to retire and the iconic building is due to be let (hopefully to another hospitality business).

Hailing from Colorado, Wiley had worked in the Dublin restaurant scene for almost 20 years before striking out his own five years ago, having worked the kitchens alongside Stephen McAllister of The Pig's Ear and Mr. Fox, and at John Farrell’s 777. Naming the place after his aunt, Wiley's menus always had some nice nods to American-style cooking, Nashville hot oysters sitting alongside fried chook and cheesecakes.

The female name and the polished interior would put you in mind of a Press Up establishment, but Loretta's has always been thankfully indie.

Advertisement

We wish Wiley a happy retirement and hope to get into Loretta's to say a proper goodbye before the 23rd.

READ ON: Mad Brothers Bakery open new café at Deaf Village Ireland