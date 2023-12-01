Mad Brothers Bakery open new café at Deaf Village Ireland

They are the first café in Ireland to focus on the deaf community.

After two years of working in their OG café / bakery in Castleknock, Mad Brothers are opening a new location in Cabra, specifically at Deaf Village Ireland.

The coffee spot opens seven days a week for sit in, but if you're in need of some baked goods to take home, be that a cake or sourdough, you'll also be able to order these bits from Mad Brothers.

Mad Brothers' new location will come as a welcome addition to Deaf Village Ireland, which is an inclusive state of the art social, administration, religious, community, sports, heritage and educational complex that provides a range of facilities for both Deaf and hearing people.

You can order everything from sourdough loaves to thick bread rolls, filled sandwiches to steak pies, cakes filled with fresh cream to decadent bueno brownies - you name it, they're serving it. MBB also plan to have a range of new items on their menu at their new Cabra location, so you have that to look forward to if you're a regular at their Nephin Road premises.

Mad Brothers Bakery open their café officially at Deaf Village Ireland on Saturday December 2nd.

Header images via Instagram / Mad Brothers

