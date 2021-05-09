Feeling' Peckish? This brand new Dublin 7 pop-up will hit the spot

There's nothing like seeing new spots pop-up, and there's something even nicer seeing experienced restauranteurs giving newbies a helping hand!

Three pals are going all in on this on this new and exciting pop-up restaurant venture as they've been "...looking to do something positive during the pandemic". Two of the lads are qualified and experienced chefs and told us that they'll guarantee "it's gonna be some top notch grub!" - we're excited!

Today is launch day for Peckish, so if you're around the Dublin 7 area and you're feeling a little bit peckish (see what I did there hehe), why don't you give these guys a bit of support! The Peckish pop-up will be located at the much-loved Loretta's in Phibsborough, with restauranteur Jimmy Wiley giving these new guys the space to flourish. Hats off!

These guys will be serving up some delicious burgers, bites and sweet treats. Check out the menu below. We're verrrry into the 'Smoke It Up' burger, the buttermilk chicken tenders and the crispy loaded baby potatoes. Or listen, we really wouldn't say no to a Salted Caramel Whiskey donut either. Oh momma, that sounds insaaaaanely good.

Check out the menu below --

What would you choose?

Lead Image via Instagram/peckish_pop_up

