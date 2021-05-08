Three delicious new summer spots joining the Dublin food market scene

If you've been missing the Dublin food market scene, you're probably already delighted that they've started to re-open again!

In mid-April, Dublin City Council announced that several markets would re-open; I think it goes without saying that as foodies, we are delighted! We're also more than delighted to see a few new spots pop up.

The summery vibes have well and truly arrived with these guys, each spots brings their own unique flare to the Dublin food scene. Have you checked them out yet?

Ama Açai

Ama Açai will be serving up the most incredible and Instagrammable organic açai and smoothie bowls on the weekly. Topped with fresh fruit or homemade granola , and maybe some nut butter if you fancy. We're predicting that smoothie bowls and açai bowls will become very popular this summer! You'll catch these guys at The Bushy Park Market, every Saturday from 10-4pm.

Nicky's Crepes

Here at Lovin, crepes and doughnuts have been long-standing winners for the majority of our sweet-toothed staff. One staff member told us that Nicky's Crepes are absolutely delicious, and we all need to get down! You'll find these guys at The Irish Village Markets at The Wren's Nest Pub on Sundays from 11-3pm.

Kahuna Pops

Kahuna Pops need to be on your list to try this summer, especially with the weather getting better. Popsicles for everyone! There are some whopper flavours to choose from too; Oreo, Strawberry Cheesecake and Fruity Rainbow Pops. Made using natural and organic ingredients, these will be the perfect way to cool down (or get over a hangover!) Lucky for us, you'll find these guys at both The Irish Village Market and The Bushy Park Market.

Lead Image via Instagram/ama_acai and Instagram/kahunapops