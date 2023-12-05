Toll charges set to increase on M50, Dublin Tunnel, and other roads on New Year's Day

The toll charges last increased in July of this year.

It seems like no time has passed since the last increase to toll charges (it was in fact just five months ago) but as of January 1st 2024, New Year's Day, there will be more for the M50, Dublin Tunnel, and eight national roads.

In October of this year, the TII Board approved toll increases for 2024, encompassing the Dublin Tunnel, M50, and affirmed their consensus on raising tolls for eight PPP Toll Concession schemes.

TII shared the news earlier on their website, with the reason behind the increase being down to inflation.

The tolls for most cars on M50 and PPP toll roads are set to increase by 20c per journey, while tolls for heavy goods vehicles will see an increase ranging from 30-50c per journey.

Toll charges for passenger cars in the Dublin Tunnel during peak periods are being adjusted to 2009 levels, increasing from €10 to €12, in order to preserve capacity for heavy goods vehicles accessing Dublin Port.

Peak periods for the Dublin Tunnel are between 6am and 10am going southbound (towards Dublin city centre), and between 4pm and 7pm going northbound (towards Dublin Airport), Monday through to Friday.

Revenue collected as a result of the toll schemes are "expected to contribute about 45% of the funds to TII's Protection and Renewal budget for 2023" according to the TII website.

The tolls on the National Road Network are governed by an inflation (CPI) adjustment mechanism outlined in the Toll Bye-Laws, which ensures that tolls cannot exceed the inflationary impact, referred to as the "Maximum Allowable Toll."

