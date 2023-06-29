Irish motorway tolls to increase nationwide over the weekend

The increase was originally meant to come in on 1st January of this year.

Toll charges on the M50 and eight other Irish motorways will be raised on Saturday July 1st, the Department of Transport and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have confirmed.

The increase will mark the end of the Government's six-month delay of the planned rise. The price change was set to come into effect on January 1st, but this was postponed due to the cost-of-living crisis.

The delay reportedly cost the State €12.5m, which was used to cover the lost revenue for TII and the toll road operators.

In a statement released on June 6th, TII said that the increases were due to the current rate of inflation (CPI), which increased to 8.6% between August 2021 and August 2022.

Tolls on the M50 will increase by 30 cent for cars without tag or video accounts, bringing the charge to €3.50. For drivers with a tag or video account, a 20c increase to €2.30 and €2.90 will come into effect.

TII also mentioned that there hasn't been an increase on motor car tolls on the M50 for registered vehicles with tags in 10 years. There will be no increase in tolls for the Port Tunnel.

Elsewhere in the country, tolls on the M1, M7, M8, N6, N25 at Waterford and N18 Limerick Tunnel will increase from €2 to €2.10.

On the M3, tolls will increase by 10c to €1.60 and on the M4, the toll charge will go up by 20c to €3.20.

The TII statement said that toll charges are used for "motorway maintenance, toll collection and operations, and for the maintenance of the wider national road network".

