Sean McDermott Street swimming pool to reopen after four year closure

The pool has been closed since 2019.

A sorely missed amenity for inner city Dublin, Sean McDermott Street swimming pool is almost ready to reopen to the public after closing four years ago for refurbishment.

Located between the Five Lamps and the Rotunda hospital, the swimming pool originally closed in 2019 because of roof leaks and broken tiles on the floor. Due to a lack of funds it has been closed ever since. Residents in the area have been campaigning for the pool to be reopened in the years since its closure, arguing that it is a vital local amenity.

Sean McDermott St pool is re-opening in the next couple of weeks. A brilliant facility that has been v much missed locally.

Will be great to have it back!

👏👏👏

🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️🏊‍♀️

Local Councillors including Janet Horner and Ray McAdams also regularly campaigned for its reopening, seeking to "install a sense of urgency into the repairs" for Dublin City Council. In a blog post on McAdams's website, he outlined the work on the pool required as follows:

⁃ Essential roof repairs/replacement

⁃ Replacement of delaminated tiles both within the pool and pool bank

⁃ Upgrade of fire doors

⁃ Reconfiguration of reception area

⁃ Improvements to building façade

The pool was first opened in the 1970s, and was upgraded during the 80s after a fire at the facility. Works were also carried out in 2014 to improve disabled access. Meanwhile changing rooms, showers and toilets were extensively refurbished in recent years.

According to the Independent the pool is now ready to be reopened, but it will take a number of weeks to carry out a deep clean and get services ready.

The pool is due to fully reopen at the start of July, at a cost of €1.5 million.

