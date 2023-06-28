Camile launches new breakfast menu, including a 'Thai Fry Up'

If you've had your fill of breakie rolls and Weetabix, fear not - there's a new breakfast option on the horizon.

Beloved purveyors of comforting Sunday night takeaways, Camile Thai are expanding their canon with a new line of breakfast dishes including a 'Thai fry up'.

Launched today at the takeaway chain's Dublin Airport location, the Camile Thai breakfast menu consists of colourful superfood bowls and their Thai fry up, which is a bit like if a fry and a spice bag had a baby. It's the hangover cure you never knew you needed.

Camile's superfood bowls incorporate crunchy granola with smoothie and fresh fruit, topped with creamy Harry’s Nut Butter, chia seeds and coconut flakes, and the fry-up combines fried potatoes, yolk poke-worthy eggs and a medley of chillies, peppers, and onions, all tied together with Camile's trademark spicy seasoning. You can add or omit crispy pork belly depending on whether you're looking for a vegetarian option.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new Camile Thai Breakfast menu, Camile Thai Restaurant Group CEO, Brody Sweeney said:“We’re delighted to be introducing our first ever breakfast menu. As a business we’re always working to create new offerings that will deliver choice and value to customers in a fast-paced environment and believe healthy eating should be accessible to everyone, even when you’re travelling. With the planned launch of our first unit in The Mezz at Terminal 2 Dublin Airport this summer, our goal is to develop and enhance the commuter and passenger experience.”

The Camile Thai breakfast menu is now available to order for collection in Petite Camile, Circle K Dublin Airport.

Header image via Camile Thai

