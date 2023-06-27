New café inspired by New York gangster movie hangouts opens in Dublin

Anyone for a caw-fee?

For those working near Erne Street, there's a new spot to get your first coffee of the day.

New café Mr French has a Ken Fulk kind of vibe, which derived from the initial inspiration that was New York City hangout spots circa 1980. While we mistakenly initially thought the café was French in theme, it actually gets its name from gangster movie The Departed, as Frank Costello's right-hand man (his fixer) is called Mr French (as played by Ray Winstone).

They are serious about their coffee; their team is headed by head barista Gabriel Tudorin, who placed 6th for Ireland in the world at the Coffee world championships in Athens, and they serve coffee from Dublin-based roaster SUMO.

Advertisement

They also have a few sweet treats available including the Mr French special, a chocolate mouse dome with a Ferrero Rocher in the middle. Sandwiches will be coming to the menu shortly, with the goal of becoming known as some of the best sambos Dublin has to offer; we cannot wait to try their offering once it becomes available.

While the café for now just serves coffee, there is much planned for this new D2 hangout. Wine may just be on the menu in the not too distant future, the owners tell us, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for further information on that.

Mr French is now open Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 3:30pm and on weekends between 9am and 4pm. You can find this stunning new coffee spot on Erne Street Lower.

Header images via Instagram / Mr French & IMDb

Advertisement

READ ON:

- Work gets underway new 2km cycle track along Royal Canal

- Dublin's only yard-long pizza place has suddenly closed

- Tallaght restaurant makes 'heartbreaking decision' to close after 7 years