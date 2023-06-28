Several Irish shopping centres no longer accepting own-brand gift cards

Due to circumstances beyond their control.

Several Irish shopping centres have confirmed that they are no longer accepting or selling own-branded gift cards.

According to RTÉ News:

"Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and The Square Tallaght in Dublin and Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork have all confirmed they are currently not accepting their own-branded gift cards."

This new developments comes as UAB PAYRNET, the firm responsible for issuing gift cards in several outlets in Ireland and across the EU, had their license revoked following some violations.

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre posted the following announcement on their website:

"Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are currently unable to sell or accept gift cards at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

This situation arises from UAB PayrNet, the payments firm responsible for managing the funds of gift cards, having had its operating licence revoked in recent days.

We appreciate this will be both concerning and inconvenient to our customers.

At this stage, the full implications and the timeline for a resolution are still unclear. However, we are working closely with the gift card provider and exploring every possible avenue to rectify the situation as swiftly as possible.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the public's understanding. We will continue to provide further updates as more information becomes available."

A similar statement appears on The Square and Mahon Point Shopping Centre's websites.

