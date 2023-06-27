Work gets underway new 2km cycle track along Royal Canal

So all the bike bells and baskets can go jingle jangle.

Dublin City Council (DCC) have entered phase 3 of the The Royal Canal Greenway project, which will see segregated cycling facilities installed along a 2.1km route extending from North Strand Road (Newcomen Bridge) along the banks of the Royal Canal to Phibsborough Road (Cross Guns Bridge).

Construction has begun on the cycle track, with the towpath between Newcomen Bridge and Cross Gun Bridge temporarily closed as a result. The council had avoided work on this stretch during the school year due to its proximity to Saint Vincent’s Girls’ National School. The current phase of work will see pipes laid on Charleville Mall and ramp reconstruction on Clarke’s Bridge.

The aim of the project is to provide high quality walking and cycling facilities along the banks of the Royal Canal for a distance of 2.1 km between Newcomen Bridge, North Stand and Cross Guns Bridge, Phibsborough. This is a primary route in the NTA Greater Dublin Area Cycle Network Plan and the project will include public realm enhancements, signalized pedestrian crossings and tree planting.

Advertisement

The track will eventually be part of a larger 277km greenway linking Dublin to Galway.

The Royal Canal Greenway project was first approved by councillors more than seven years ago and is due to be completed in mid 2025. The 2.1km track will cost over €30million to complete. It is hoped that the new route will reduce car dependency and encourage people to walk or cycle as part of their commute.

Header image via Instagram/Dublin City Council

READ NEXT:

Advertisement

- Dublin's only yard-long pizza place has suddenly closed

- Dog at DSPCA stood up by two potential families after over a year at the shelter

- Dublin’s biggest yard sale is back by popular demand