Dublin’s biggest yard sale is back by popular demand

One person's rubbish is another person's treasure and all that.

After two hugely successful events in 2021 and 2022, the Dublin 8 Mega Yard Sale is back.

The Players Please D8 Residents Association Mega Yard Sale is a clutter-clearing community extravaganza taking place on Sunday July 2nd from 11am to 3pm, a great opportunity to grab a bargain and donate to a worthy community campaign.

Last year saw over 100 stalls participate in the yard sale, and the people of Dublin 8 are once more being encouraged to set up shop with all their unwanted goodies.

Joe Clarke of Players Please D8 Residents Association said this of the 2023 Megan Yard Sale:

"We are aiming for the 2023 Yard Sale to be the biggest yet. Signing up is free and stall holders can keep the money raised for themselves but we are asking that they donate a portion of it to our campaign via our Go Fund Me page. "The Dublin 8 Yard Sale is inspired by all the great bake sales, art displays and book giveaways we see mentioned in the community Whatsapp groups all the time. We want to harness this spirit and organise a big community afternoon with everyone on their front step selling, buying or just passing the time with their neighbours within this vibrant area."

Anyone looking to register their stall can do so HERE; there will be prizes going for the best named stall as well as best fancy dress and best overall stall. Those hoping to participate can set up their stall right outside their house, or on their street corner.

Players Please D8 Residents Association was established by a group of people passionate about seeing the John Player site developed as soon as possible with homes. The group has campaigned via public meetings, observations, and a current Judicial Review to ensure that the site is developed with community involvement. Funds raised will go towards the ongoing legal fees.

