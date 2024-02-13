Have you visited the new Book of Kells Experience at Trinity College Dublin?

Brought to you by the Book of Kells Experience

In this purpose-built, brand-new experience, you'll get the chance to step inside the pages of the Book of Kells.

With beautifully preserved buildings, cobble-stoned paths and the hustle and bustle of daily student life, Trinity College in the heart of Dublin City is always a pleasure to visit. Nothing allows us to live out our Normal People fantasy more than a day spent strolling along the campus with a pastry in hand, or relaxing by the Pav as a lively cricket match plays on.

Indeed, Trinity College Dublin is a beloved fixture for locals and tourists alike, and the campus' latest addition promises to take your next visit to a whole other level. The eagerly anticipated Book of Kells Experience is finally open to the public, and it invites visitors to experience the world-famous manuscript and the incredible collections from Trinity's Old Library like never before.

Advertisement

The first stage of the Book of Kells Experience kicks off in the Old Library. Here, you'll get to see the Book of Kells itself, which dates all the way back to the 9th Century. After seeing this precious manuscript you'll get the chance to feast your eyes on Gaia, the Long Room's latest installation. In Greek mythology, Gaia was the personification of the Earth and this artwork created by artist Luke Jerram features a 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth's surface, showing the planet floating in three dimensions, as it is viewed from space. Gaia aims to highlight the beauty and fragility of our planet and our responsibility to protect it. The result is truly awe-inspiring and demands to be seen in person.

After this visual treat, visitors will then embark on a breathtaking digital journey in a brand-new, specially constructed building. Less than a minute's walk away from the Old Library at the Pavilion, you'll explore a series of digital spaces where the illustrations from the pages are brought to life. Discover chatty sculptures, step inside the pages of the Book of Kells and immerse yourself in a striking digital reconstruction of the Long Room.

You might have thought you knew this much loved Dublin visitor attraction but this experience will knock your socks off.

Advertisement

To book tickets for the Book of Kells Experience, visit the official website right here.

Feature image credit: Left - Barry McCall, Right - Zoe Ardiff