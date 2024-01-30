Book Ahead: 13 events to check out in Dublin in February 2024

Never have we looked so forward to a new month before.

At long last, the 1736 days of January are over, and with it comes your monthly salary which you have been counting down to since approximately January 3rd. For the majority of us, January has been the long and dull month it always is, 31 days of little to no pints, dinners out, or fun of any kind.

Okay, we're exaggerating a little, but that doesn't mean we aren't buzzing for February to get here, and with it, a ton of things to book in for the shortest month of the year (even with it being a Leap Year and all). Dublin is full of cool stuff to do this coming month, everything from a ramen pop-up, to a seriously nostalgic music gig, to an Irish drama playing in one of Ireland's oldest theatres.

If you're sick of staring at the same four walls of your apartment, or childhood bedroom, as is the case for many of us mid-late twenty year olds, this is what you should book in Dublin ahead of February.

13. Docklanders Photography Exhibition

February 2nd - February 22nd, 1SJRQ, more info here

A new exhibition celebrating the lives and history of the surrounding community of Dublin’s Docklands will open to the public at the beginning of February at the Windmill Quarter in Dublin’s South Docks.

Docklanders will feature images by Jeanette Lowe, a photographic artist, old photographs from the local community and some of the 6,000 photographs collected and preserved by the Dublin Dock Workers Preservation Society.

This is a free exhibition.

12. The President by Thomas Bernhard

February 2nd - March 23rd, The Gate Theatre, more info here

A co-production between Sydney Theatre Company and the Gate Theatre, "The President" is a murder mystery that follows the President (Hugo Weaving) and the First Lady (Olwen Fouéré) of an unnamed country who survive an assassination attempt.

In the aftermath of the attempt, "The President" depicts the abuse and the paranoia of those in power, and the fear associated in a state under constant surveillance, making it ring as true today as it did when it first premiered on stage in 1975.

Tickets cost €15 for adults, and matinee shows begin on Sundays from February 18th, and are available to book now.

11. Sober Rave

February 3rd, Club Loosen, more info here

If Dry Jan was the restorative experience you hoped for and more, then why not continue it a little bit longer, at least until the first Saturday in February, where Club Loosen once again host their Sober Rave, this time at Phase Space Arts in Rathgar.

The idea behind the sober raves is carrying on the energy and joy from the night before into the next day, hangover free.

The rave kicks off at 20:00 and finishes up around 23:00 (last Luas / DART / bus vibes) - you can secure your tickets (€18) through Eventbrite.

Advertisement

10. Example

February 21st, 3Olympia, more info here

If you're a Millenial, who was attending Wezz disco in secondary school, or just starting college in the 2010s and heading to the cluurb for the first time, then Example is a name you will be familiar with. His tunes made us dance, made us feel, and for many of us, likely set the mood for our first shift. "Kickstarts" was perhaps the song of a generation (or at least the summer of 2010).

Well, we've said it again and again but 2024 is the year of nostalgic music gigs, so it only makes sense that Example would be part of the line-up, and you can catch him at the 3Olympia and relive your youth. And if you don't know who Example is, you're officially too young to be reading this.

Tickets are still available online from €28, and they're selling quick, so don't miss out.

9. Swiftogeddon

February 17th, The Grand Social, more info here

Miss Taylor Alison Swift has really taken over as pop-star of the moment, and shows no sign of slowing down. Years ago people couldn't get rid of their concert tickets fast enough, fast forward to now and Swifties would sell a kidney to get to go to the Eras tour.

If you were one of the thousands of unlucky people who did not get T-Swizzle tickets, or you're apart of the lucky group who did and want to aptly prepare, then Swiftogeddon is the club night for you. It's unlikely you'll find somewhere else you can belt out All Too Well (the 10 minute version) in Dublin, aside from karaoke.

You can join the waitlist for tickets here.

8. Doggy Valentine’s Ball

February 14th, PYE, more info here

Everyone knows that the real show of love between two people is if they have a dog together, and when Valentine's Day inevitably rolls around, it doesn't seem right to exclude the love of both your lives. PYE gets this, and is instead hosting a Doggy Valentine's Ball for dog and owner (and the spare human) (if you don't know which one of you this is, it's probably you).

Tickets cost €80 per couple and doggo, and this includes a three course meal for you all. The humans can choose between an antipasti or a mezze board to share to start, then between a burger, salmon, salad, or pizza for the main, and finally a warm cheesecake brownie to finish. Naturally this won't do for your pup, so they have a whole menu to themselves, which includes a doggy treat on arrival, followed by a barkuterie board, and finishing with doggy ice-cream from Scoop.

Sound wholesome AF? There are sittings at 19:30 and 20:30, and you can book on Eventbrite.

7. Sive

January 27th - March 16th, The Gaiety Theatre, more info here

Advertisement

The Gaiety Theatre is back with a performance of John B. Keane's classic play "Sive", where a young schoolgirl is forced to marry a much older man against the backdrop of 1950s Ireland.

Many of you will be aware of this drama from Leaving Cert English, or from those ever so useful English degrees (I can say this because I am one such person), but if this performance is as powerful as the one from seven years ago, then it is well worth seeing it on the stage.

Tickets start from €19.

6. Friends Experience

Finishing up on February 25th, Point Square, more info here

All good things have to come to an end, and unfortunately the time is nigh for the Friends Experience to get in its relaxi-cab and head on somewhere new. The endless photo-opp exhibition, full of the sets from the iconic tv show, stayed in Dublin much longer than it ever planned to, and with the tragic death of Matthew Perry mere weeks after it launched, it became particularly poignant to Friends' fans in Dublin.

If you haven't made the time for it yet, make sure you do before it's gone for good.

5. Supper Clubs at Warehouse Food Market Café

Every Saturday from February 3rd, Harold's Cross, more info here

Warehouse Food Market Café have just announced a new Supper Club, which is set to kick off on the first Saturday in February, and for every Saturday afterwards, from 17:30.

The menu has yet to drop, but you can expect some comfort foods, some classics, snackage that pair well with wine or beer - basically everything you need to assist you in a good catch-up with one, or a few, of your pals.

Keep an eye on their socials for more info.

4. Bray Comedy Festival

February 12th - February 18th, multiple locations, more info here

Okay, so we're cheating a little bit by including an event that takes place in Bray, but given its proximity to Dublin, we hope you will forgive us.

Bray Comedy Festival is back this year, operating out of various pubs on the seafront and beyond, promising a week of craic agus, more craic. We're sure there'll also be some ceoil thrown in there too for good measure.

You can have a look on the website at what sort of acts to expect from the festival on their website, with an array of free and ticketed events to attend.

Advertisement

3. Borderline Festival

February 15th - February 16th, Workmans, more info here

Workmans is clearly not in its flop era, if Time Out mag has anything to say about it. ⁠In their "24 best things to do in the world in 2024" list, coming in hot at number 10 is 'Discover the next big thing at a brand-new music weekender' and which venue should feature, none other than our good pal Workmans. ⁠

Noting Dublin's special connection to music, and its "culture of fostering up-and-coming music act", our fave quayside club and its new weekender Borderline Festival in February makes the list as one of the best activities for 2024 globally.

Featuring new artists such as Fat Dog, Miso Extra and Lambrini Girls, and many more, if you find yourself in Dublin that weekend, you don't want to miss it.

2-Day tickets are already completely sold out, but you can still get your hands on single tickets if you so wish.

2. MSG Noods

February 16th - February 17th, All Good Wine Bar, more info here

What's more romantic than slurping on the same piece of noodle, Lady and the Tramp style (yeah, that was spaghetti, but bear with us). MSG Noods is taking over All Good Wine Bar on the weekend following Valentine's just to provide some sparks (or you know, splashes of chicken broth).

A €50 ticket is for two people, and will include two bowls of steaming ramen, as well as two glasses of natural wine (or something non-alcoholic if you'd rather not partake).

Each evening will have a DJ set kick off from 20:00, with Emmy Shigeta taking over on Friday 16th, and Aidan Thompson mixing things up on Saturday 17th.

As with most of the pop-ups at All Good Wine Bar, tickets are likely to sell out, so don't be umming and ahhing for too long.

1. Audrey or Sorrow

February 23rd - March 23rd, Abbey Theatre, more info here

Anyone familiar with Marina Carr's work will know that it does not leave you easily, and her new play "Audrey or Sorrow" is set to have the exact same effect. It makes its world premiere at the Abbey Theatre towards the end of February, a show described as a dark comedy, where the twists and turns just keep on coming, and follows a bunch of misbehaved ghosts. Sign us up.

Tickets start at €15, and there are shows Monday to Saturday beginning at 19:30, with matinees on Saturday afternoons at 14:30.

Advertisement

Header images via Jeanette Lowe, Instagram / The Friends Experience, & Getty

READ ON: 3 spots for pastéis de nata in Dublin, for those who've just watched Poor Things