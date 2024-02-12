Shake things up with a couple's cocktail workshop this Valentine's Day

Brought to you by Roe & Co. Please drink responsibly.

If you're looking to spice up Valentine's Day with a unique experience, this is for you.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and while chocolates, flowers and dinner are a classic choice, the best presents tend to be unique experiences that you and your partner can enjoy together. After all, your date will be much more memorable if you opt for something a little different and hands-on.

If you fancy shaking things up this February with a creative activity, then you're in luck as the Roe & Co Distillery in Dublin's Liberties are opening their doors for a unique Valentine's Day experience for the ages. On Tuesday, the distillery will be hosting Galentine's at Roe & Co, a night geared towards groups of friends, while Wednesday night is An Evening of Roe-mance, which is especially geared towards couples.

This year, the Roe & Co Distillery invite couples to level up their Valentine's Day plans with a one-of-a-kind cocktail workshop. Fancy ditching the busy town crowd to see what's waiting for you and your partner behind the iconic distillery doors? Here's what you can expect:

A warm welcome

Upon arrival, you and your partner will be welcomed into the stunning Roe & Co Distillery and offered a welcome cocktail to get things started off on the right note. Take a moment to appreciate the decadent surroundings before the Valentine's Day experience begins.

A decadent chocolate and whiskey pairing

After enjoying a warm welcome, you and your partner will be whisked away by an expert tour guide through the active distillery and into Room 106. There, you will take part in a whiskey and chocolate pairing experience; the decadent chocolates, which are handmade by Irish chocolatier Tara Gartlan, have been hand-selected by the Roe & Co team to complement the notes of their fine whiskey.

A Valentine's Day cocktail workshop

Following the whiskey and chocolate tasting, you and your partner will get the opportunity to learn the art of cocktail creation from Roe & Co's mixologists. At this workshop, you will get to decide what flavours suit you and your partner as you create a bespoke cocktail of your own. Afterwards, you'll get to sip on your creation in the Cosy Power House Bar, before leaving the Roe & Co Distillery with a small token.

To book your slot at this unique Valentine's Day experience, check out visit.roeandcowhiskey.com

