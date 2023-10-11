Students - here's how to get 50% off your next Expressway trip

Brought to you by Expressway

It goes without saying that we're all still feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis, and looking for ways to cut back.

One group that has been hit hard by rising inflation is students and young people. In fact, half of Irish people between the ages of 18 to 25 are considering emigrating within the next 12 months due to the cost of living crisis.

Indeed, one area where many of us are keen to cut back in is transport. Between the price of fuel, expensive toll charges and the environmental impact, a lot of us are keen to ditch the car and opt for public transport, but even then the cost of fares can add up and leave a dent in our finances.

Having said that, if you're a young adult between the ages of 19 to 23, there are major savings to be had in terms of travel. In fact, with Expressway, you can enjoy a massive 50% off your bus ride when you book online.

Ready to avail of this deal? Here's everything you need to know.

Criteria

This deal is open to young adults between the ages of 19 to 23 and students of all ages.

How to avail

To get 50% off your Expressway journey, book your ticket online. Then, during your journey, you'll need to show the driver your Young Adult or Student Leap Card. Bear in mind that the 50% offer is only available online and can be booked right here.

Why travel with Expressway?

In addition to the 50% discount for young adults and students, there are so many great reasons to book with Expressway. For starters, commuters can choose from a range of destinations, including Dublin Airport, Galway, Sligo, Tralee, Wexford, Ballina, Cork, Limerick and Donegal. Plus, as Bus Éireann’s premium coach service, passengers can travel in comfort. Relax in the extra comfort leather seats, and enjoy free WiFi throughout your journey.

You can learn more about travelling with Expressway right here.

