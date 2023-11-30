The best stocking fillers for the tech lover in your life this Christmas

Brought to you by Virgin Mobile

Your Christmas shopping list just got a little shorter

There's a lot to be said for getting your Christmas shopping done early. Not only does it eliminate stressful Christmas Eve shopping trips, ensuring that you can spend the majority of December sipping mulled wine in a flurry of fairy lights, but you're also more likely to nab exactly what you're looking for, for less, in the sales.

One way to ensure that you have your bases covered for the tech lover in your life this Christmas is by checking out some of the great phones on offer on Virgin Mobile's Red Friday from November 17th. After all, what better way to spoil your loved ones than with a brand-new mobile?

With sensational deals on mobiles, Red Friday is not to be missed. And, best of all, you can avail of a free gift – a set of JBL Live Pro 2 Earbuds – when you purchase a Google Pixel 8, Apple Phone 13 or a Samsung Galaxy S23.

Ready to start crossing items off your Christmas shopping list? Here are three phones that will make great presents this Christmas, plus several accessories to add to their Christmas stocking. Remember, nab the phones in the Red Friday sale to enjoy a complimentary set of JBL Live Pro 2 Earbuds.

Advertisement

To lighten the load, we've put together a list of our top tech picks this Christmas:

Google Pixel 8 is the only phone to be manufactured by Google, so it comes as no surprise that it's loaded with great features, including an advanced camera with Best Take, an Audio Magic Eraser and Macro Focus.

Treat the Apple fan in your life on Christmas morning with the Apple iPhone 13. This iPhone is made with the A15 Bionic chip – the fastest CPU in an iPhone, making it 50% faster than any other smartphone.

Advertisement

Manufactured with eco-conscious materials and decked out with 50MP camera for high-resolution photos, this slick smartphone will make an excellent gift this Christmas.

Each handset is free upfront for Virgin media customers, and 55 a month for 24 months, which includes the phone and an unlimited SIM plan from Virgin Mobile. At the end of the 24 months, your phone is paid for, and you will only be billed for your unlimited SIM plan.

Once you have the phone portion of your gift taken care of, go the extra mile with these tech must-haves.

Advertisement

With this smart speaker, you can play music, control your home devices and get organised with the help of Alexa. Until we hit the day when Alexa can do the washing up and bring the dog for a walk, this little techy wizzkid will have to do!

With 10 days of battery, this is the ultimate accessory to help you track your health, sleep, heart and daily activity. A stylish little design, this Fitbit is perfect for all those New Year's resolutions of getting more steps in or finally running that 10k.

Up your hot drinks setup with the Ember Mug 2, a heated smart mug that allows you to optimise the temperature of your coffee or tea. An ideal gift for any new parent who is constantly chasing their tail and forgetting that their tea or coffee is going cold.

Advertisement

You can browse Virgin Mobile's range online right here and you can locate your nearest store here.

Brought to you by Virgin Mobile