WIN a three course meal for you and five friends at 1664 Blanc's Parisian wonderland

Expect French cuisine, cold beer and the magic of Paris at Christmas at this event.

Silly season is in full swing, and if you're on the hunt for unique experiences and events to fill your calendar with, then look no further.

On the 8th and 9th of December, 1664 Blanc will be transforming the stunning Georgian Society on South William Street into a Parisian wonderland. There, the charm of Paris will meet the magic of Christmas in a sumptuous setting. As they step through the doors of this historic building, guests will be transported to the City of Light and treated to fireside canapés, a candle-making workshop and a three-course meal where the food has been expertly paired with 1664 Blanc, a deliciously refreshing beer lightly flavoured with citrus fruit. With every step inside, the sights, sounds and scents will intensify the illusion of stepping into a whole other world, with each space meticulously designed to evoke a different element of Parisian life.

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc has just landed on the Irish market and is available exclusively from Tesco and we’ve got six tickets for this once in a lifetime experience. So if you fancy attending this chic dinner and soaking up the festive atmosphere with five friends, simply fill out the form at the bottom of this article to enter.

Here's what awaits our winners on this special night:

A warm welcome

From the moment you step into this Parisian wonderland, you'll be treated to a world-class ambience. Upon arrival, you will warmly greeted by your host, offering Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc served in frosted glasses alongside tantalizing canapés.

A candle-making workshop

Next up, you'll be escorted to the home craft studio where you will be invited to participate in a candle-making session, guided by skilled artisans. During this sensory experience, you’ll blend the fragrances inspired by the citrus bouquet of Blanc 1664 as you craft your very own creation to take home.

A three-course meal

Transitioning into the dining room, the ambiance shifts to an elegant, intimate setting. The space, a fusion of old Parisian glamour and modern sophistication, embodies the perfect balance between tradition and contemporary design and where a three-course meal awaits paired perfectly with ice cold Blanc 1664.

How to enter?

For your chance to win tickets for you and five friends to one of the 1664 Blanc' Parisian Wonderland, simply fill out the form below:

Brought to you by 1664 Blanc. Please drink responsibly.