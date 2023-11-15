From matching pyjamas to dog jumpers, Lidl has all your Christmas clothing sorted

Have yourself a merry Lidl Christmas with these festive slays

With Christmas drawing nearer, we're frantically planning office parties, decking the halls and sourcing the perfect Christmas tree to decorate.

It's busy work, but we're only too happy to take it on, and we're on a mission to look fly while we're at it. From donning the Christmas jumper as we boogie with our colleagues to twinning with our family in matching pyjamas, there's nothing quite like looking the part to get us in the mood for Christmas.

To get the ball rolling with our Christmas swag, Lidl's Christmas collection is imminent. Landing in stores nationwide from Monday 20 November, the range includes LED jumpers, sweatshirts, socks, pyjamas and bobble hats. This year, there's even some sweet merch for your dog. Each item is made from high-quality materials but at a great price point, meaning that you won't have to compromise this festive season.

Check out some of our favourite items from the collection below, or head in-store on Monday 20 November to shop the range for yourself.

Men's & Ladies' Christmas Sweatshirt

€14.99

Ladies' sizes: XS-L

Men's sizes: S-XL

Men's & Ladies' Christmas LED Jumper with Motion Activated Flashing Light

€12.99

Ladies' sizes: XS-L

Men's sizes: S-XL

Men's & Ladies' Christmas Jumper

€11.99

Ladies' sizes: XS-L

Men's sizes: S-XL

Lidl Christmas Socks

€2.49

In sizes 3-11.5

Lidl Christmas Jumper

€12.99

Ladies & Men's Christmas Pyjamas

€9.99

Ladies' sizes: XS-L

Men's sizes: S-L

Kids Christmas Pyjama Set

€7.99

In sizes 8-14 years

Kids Christmas Jumper

€9.99

In sizes 2-8 years

Dog Christmas Jumper

€6.99

Available length: 35-50cm

Christmas Blanket

€12.99

Made from easy to wash microfibre

You can browse the collection right here, or head in-store from Monday 20 November to shop the range. You can find your nearest Lidl right here.

Brought to you by Lidl.