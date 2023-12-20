WIN a yearlong NOW Cinema Membership plus a €200 shopping voucher at this Dundrum event

Brought to you by Now

At this one-of-a-kind event, you'll get the opportunity to step inside a life-sized Snow Globe and take the ultimate Christmas photo.

Calling all entertainment lovers! There's a one-of-a-kind event taking place this Friday in Dundrum to mark NOW's incredible festive offer.

Right now, you can nab a NOW Cinema Membership for €7.99 for 6 months, plus a month's free NOW Entertainment Membership by signing up to their festive offer, and to celebrate, we've teamed up with NOW for an unmissable event.

Get yourself to Dundrum Town Centre this Friday 22 December between 9-5pm and you'll have the opportunity to step inside a life-sized Snow Globe with your friends and family and grab a few photos. Then, between 12 and 3pm, you'll have the chance to win some NOW Cinema Memberships and a €200 shopping voucher for Dundrum. This is an event not to be missed!

But that's not all. We also hear that NOW will be giving away memberships over on their socials for the best photo from inside the Snow Globe on the day, so when you post your snaps to your story, make sure you tag @nowtvireland on Instagram so that they can see your content.

And remember, with NOW's festive offer you can get a NOW Cinema Membership for €7.99 per month for 6 months, plus a month's free NOW Entertainment Membership. Stream festive films, plus the biggest TV Shows and movies from the year, including Elf, The Holiday, Love Actually, Elvis, Top Gun Maverick, Super Mario Bros (on 25 December) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (on 22 December), Succession and The Last of Us.