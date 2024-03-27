These pink deviled eggs make for a perfect side-dish this Easter

Brought to you by IKEA

These tasty little bites are bound to brighten up your spread.

With the Easter Bunny finalising his preparations for his round-the-world trip, we’re looking forward to some quality time off to rest, relax and spend time with our friends and family.

If you’re on hosting duties this weekend, we’ve teamed up with IKEA to help you whip up the perfect spring-time side. These pink deviled eggs from Lorna Caulfield are not only super tasty, but with their glorious (and natural) pop of colour, they’re bound to brighten up your spread. Just make sure you snap a picture before they get gobbled up!

For this recipe, you’ll find all the equipment you’ll need from IKEA, so you can buy them either online or in-store now. IKEA have recently lowered their prices on hundreds of products, so now is an excellent time to stock up on your favourites for less. Head to the bottom of this article to see which items we used, plus some of our favourite dinner party essentials.

Pink Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

6 eggs

Two fresh beetroots

250ml of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic granules

1/2 teaspoon horseradish

Pinch of flakey salt

Handful of chives

Handful of dill

Method

Place your eggs in cold water in a saucepan and bring to a rolling boil.

After seven minutes, transfer your eggs to an ice bath, peel the shells off and set them aside.

To make the pickling liquid, chop up the beetroots and add them to a pan with a 50/50 mix of apple cider vinegar and water. Bring it to a simmer and cover for 15 minutes.

Scoop the beetroot out of the liquid (and pop it in a salad!) and transfer the pickling liquid to a 1 litre IKEA jar and let it cool.

Leave the eggs in the jar for at least two hours.

Slice the eggs in half and put all the yolks in a bowl and mash them up with a fork. Add mayonnaise, horseradish, garlic granules, paprika, garlic granules, a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and a pinch of salt.

Mix it together with a spatula and then add the mixture to a piping bag and pipe it into each egg half.

Garnish the eggs with chives, dill, a sprinkle of paprika and a pinch of flakey sea salt.

Serving suggestion

We served our deviled eggs with a refreshing peach drink. To make it, simply add peach syrup to sparkling water and plenty of ice to this jar with tap, and invite your guests to serve themselves.

