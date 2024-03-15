Search icon

Sponsored

15th Mar 2024

Irish vodka brand named World’s Best Neutral Vodka at prestigious drinks awards

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by iStil 38 Premium Irish Vodka. Please drink responsibly.

This homegrown brand is already making a massive name for itself globally.

Our island nation may be renowned for our whiskeys and stouts, but thanks to a recent major victory, we can now consider ourselves champions of the vodka world too.

Pippa O’Connor Ormond’s iStil 38 has just won the title of World’s Best Pure Neutral Vodka and Best Range Design at the World Drink Awards, a global organisation that selects the very best in all internationally recognised styles of drinks. This victory marks an important milestone in the Irish drinks industry as it’s the very first time a homegrown brand has won in the vodka category.

Commenting on this victory, Pippa said: “The World Drink Awards have celebrated and showcased some of the best and well known brands on the planet. As a partner and iStil 38’s creative director, it’s very humbling to see us now sitting amongst such international giants. Irish spirits are now in massive global demand and I love being a part of it all.” 

Just two years after launching in 2022, iStil 38 Premium Irish Vodka is already receiving global recognition, and we can understand why. This vodka goes through a carefully refined distillation process, and each batch is hand-crafted in Ireland. The result? A vodka with crisp, clean aromas and finessed flavours. 

In addition to classic vodka, iStil 38 is also available in two flavours – Pink Berries and Vanilla. Each flavour can be enjoyed over ice, with a mixer or in your favourite vodka cocktail – Moscow Mules, Martinis, Screwdrivers, you name it!

For cocktail recipe inspiration, stockists and more information, visit iStil 38’s website right here. 

