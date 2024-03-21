Search icon

21st Mar 2024

PSA: Win yourself a year’s worth of Deluxe Lidl Irish Chocolate

Sarah McKenna

Brought to you by Lidl.

Here’s how to get in on the chocolatey action.

You might safely assume that massive chocolate giveaways only occur in our wildest fantasies and Roald Dahl novels, but, as it turns out, Lidl are giving two lucky winners a year’s supply of Deluxe Irish Chocolate.

No, your eyes are not deceiving you, the supermarket is giving Willy Wonka a run for his money with an unmissable giveaway to celebrate its tremendous Deluxe Irish Easter egg selection, and we’ve got the lowdown on how you can get in on the action.

This spring, Lidl have all your Easter needs sorted with a great selection of Irish-made Easter egg from the Co. Cavan-based business Áine’s Handmade Chocolates. This award-winning business has been supplying Lidl with chocolate eggs since 2017, and all the eggs are gluten-free and made from the purest, freshest and natural ingredients. The packaging, meanwhile, is 100% recyclable.

What’s more, these Deluxe Eggs are available in a wide selection of sizes and flavours so you’ll be able to truly spoil the chocolate lover in your life. Stock up on a Deluxe Irish Easter egg (€4.99) available in salted caramel, Eton mess, coffee and orange. If your chocolate tastes are particularly lavish, then the obvious choice is the Deluxe Premium Irish Easter egg (€9.99). These luxe chocolate eggs come in four mouth-watering flavours – dark chocolate with caramelised almonds, milk mint chocolate with white chocolate, milk chocolate with honeycomb and white chocolate with raspberries. The milk mint chocolate egg was also a winner at the Great Taste Awards.

If all this chocolate talk has got your tummy rumbling, then you won’t want to miss out on Lidl’s chocolate giveaway. Here’s the scoop:

The prize

Lidl are giving two chocolate lovers 365 €1.99 Deluxe Irish Milk Chocolate Bars, or €750 in Lidl Plus vouchers. That’s one chocolate bar for each day of the year!

How to win

If you haven’t already, download the Lidl Plus app on your phone. Then, head to one of three designated sites in Dublin, Galway and Limerick where you’ll find a Lidl advertisement with a QR code on the artwork. Scan the QR code with your phone and it will allow you to enter the competition through the app. The OOH sites can be found at the following locations:

  • Lesson Street Upper, Dublin 2
  • 93 Patrick Street (Le Chateau), Cork
  • O’Connell Street (Glentworth Gable) Limerick

You can find the terms and conditions of the competition right here, or simply scan the QR code below.

Topics:

