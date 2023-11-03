Lidl is hosting their biggest ever ski event next week

Brought to you by Lidl

Ready to get ski ready for less?

Whether you're bound for a skiing holiday in the Alps, Scandinavia or you just want to get all wrapped up for a walk in the park, preparation is key, and that starts with quality gear.

Having said that, the task of prepping for the slopes can seem a little daunting.

Thankfully, the folks at Lidl are on hand to equip you for your next skiing or snowboarding trip with their biggest ever ski event taking place on 9th November. With items starting at €5.99, 2 for €50 deals on jackets and trousers and a massive collection of adults' and children's gear, you do not want to miss out.

Throughout stores all over Ireland, you'll find everything you need for the slopes under one roof. From jackets to trousers to helmets to goggles to boots, this event will have you ski-ready in no time.

Beyond the slopes, the Lidl collection also has all your winter essentials sorted for less. Looking for a great jacket to see you through the chillier months? How about some quality winter boots for €19.99? Look no further than Lidl.

So, all set to get ski ready without having to compromise on cost? Lidl's ski range arrives in stores on Thursday 9th November. Below, you'll find some of our favourite deals from the collection.

Advertisement

Ladies and Men's Ski Jackets, 2 for €50

Ladies' sizes: S - L

Men's sizes: S- XL

Water-repellent outer

Ladies and Men's Ski Trousers, 2 for €50

Ladies' sizes: S - L

Men's sizes: S - XL

Windproof and waterproof

Ski and Snowboarding Hemet, €29.99

Sizes: M/L and L/XL

Shock resistant shell

Effective ventilation system with 14 air holes

Removable, washable lining

Ski and Snowboarding Goggles, €11.99

Advertisement

Fully mirrored, tinted lenses for increased contrast and clear vision

Double-glazed with polycarbonate outer lens

Inner lens with anti-fog coating

Ladies' and Men's Ski Gloves, €9.99

Sizes: S-L

Water-repellent with warm lining

Reinforced palms

Adults' Knitted Sports Hat, €5.99

Soft and warm with a fleeced-lining

Kids' Ski Jacket, €17.99

Sizes: 8-14 years

Windproof and waterproof

Advertisement

Kids' Snowsuit, €12.99

Sizes: 1-4 years

With reflective details

Men's and Ladies' Winter Boots, €19.99

Men's sizes: 7.5-11.5

Ladies' sizes: 4-7.5

With warm lining

Kids' Winter Boots, €14.99

Sizes: 13-4

Treated TPR sole and removable insole

With reflective details

Soft and warm lining