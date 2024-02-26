WIN €17,000 for your business: Square want to give one lucky business owner the prize of a lifetime

Brought to you by Square

At Lovin Dublin, local cafés are our bread and butter. We frequent them, we platform them and we celebrate the incredible business owners that are the driving force behind them.

Our love for local coffee shops is unwavering, which is why we're delighted to announce the return of Lovin Locals, our competition with Square. This year, one coffee shop has the chance to take home an incredible prize worth €17,000, which includes free advertising from Lovin Dublin plus some state of the art hardware from Square. So, do you have an incredible business you'd like to share with the world? You can enter right here, but first here's everything you need to know about Lovin Locals.

What's up for grabs?

Free advertising

We'll team up with the Lovin Locals winner with some slick free advertising worth €10,000 on Lovin Dublin's platforms. We'll spotlight the winning business with two slick videos on our Instagram and TikTok pages, so if you fancy this visibility, make sure you enter our competition.

Square hardware

The winner will get the chance to join the likes of One Kinda Folk and Happy Out to give their business a major tech makeover with some sleek hardware worth €2,000 from Square. Square's all-in-one POS system helps allows business owners to save time by taking orders and payments quickly on one device, keeping queues to a minimum and offering a fast check-out experience. With this hardware, you'll be able to manage orders seamlessly, whenever they come in, whether they're dine-in, online or from your own platform or third party apps. This is especially helpful during busier times, when it allows servers to sweep across the room taking orders and payments from a single device that fits inside an apron.

In addition to these time and effort-saving services, Square gives business owners insights on performance across multiple locations, with real-time sales analytics that will enable you to optimise your operations. Simply put, Square gives you the tools you need to help your business grow, from setting up a brand new website to reaching new customers with a few clicks, or trying new ways to engage regulars. All this is done at your own pace, without contract lock-ins or hidden fees.

You can learn more about Happy Out's Square journey right here.

Cash prize

On top of the free advertising from Lovin plus brand new hardware from Square, the winner will receive a nifty cash prize of €5,000, so don't waste time and enter today.

How to enter?

To be in with a shot of winning this year's Lovin Locals, all you have to do is use the form right here to tell us about your coffee shop. We're looking for three reasons from each business-owner, detailing why your business deserves to win. The competition closes on 1 April when the winner will be announced. Terms and conditions apply. Good luck!

Last year, the grand prize was won by Heather Betsy, the founder of Flowerpop, a vibrant florist and studio in Dublin 8.

After winning the competition last year, Heather geared up for a business transformation.

"We're being renovated at the moment," she told Lovin Dublin after winning. "I want to create a destination space, so we have a brilliant designer in helping us with the renovations. It’s gonna be really bright and colourful and different. I want to create this really vibrant and creative hub where people can come in and learn about flowers. And obviously, Square software looks slick. It will be lovely to have a gorgeous point of sale which will go with our new look as well."

Terms and Conditions

By providing your information, you agree to receive email and other communication from Square for the purpose of promoting products and services that may interest you or benefit your business. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The winning entrant must be willing to onboard with Square, otherwise, the prize will be forfeited to another entrant.