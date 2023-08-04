WIN a table for four at the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS

Brought to you by RDS Dublin Horse Show

We've got an incredible prize up for grabs.

This week sees the return of one of our city's major highlights of the social calendar - the RDS Dublin Horse Show.

Kicking off on August 9th and running until August 13th, the RDS Horse Show is back for its 148th year, and it's set to be an incredible few days.

There are 168 equestrian classes and competitions on the cards, including showing classes, performance classes, national and international showjumping. Indeed, the RDS Dublin Horse Show is a showcase of the crème de la crème of horses and riders, but beyond that, it's a buzzing social event.

Throughout the event, the RDS will play host to some exciting food and dining options, including 50 food stalls, nine on-site restaurants and cafés, 12 kitchens and 17 bars. Choose from veggie options, like Cali Cali or Mean Greens, tuck into some family favourites like Eddie Rockets or Fish Shack, indulge in some plush dining at the Champagne and Seafood bar, or taste the culinary delights of Michelin starred chef JP McMahon at his pop-up restaurant on the Band Lawn.

In addition to some fantastic food, there is also plenty in terms of entertainment and family fun on the cards, including live music, inflatables and face-painting. And, if you're partial to a headpiece, don't miss the Best Dressed Competition, which takes place on Thursday 10. Ladies and gentlemen are invited to take part in this competition, and the winner will receive a prize worth €10,000.

Fancy enjoying the festivities in style? We've got just the prize for you.

What's up for grabs?

We've got a fabulous prize for four people on Saturday August 12th.

Here's what it's included:

Admission to the RDS Showgrounds

Glass of Prosecco on arrival (served at 12 noon)

Lunch reception (served at 12.30pm)

Reserved seat in the Main Arena

One cocktail per person

Entertainment

Use of exclusive bar, open until 8pm

*Adults only – must be over 18

*Drinks other than those specified in above prize must be paid for by the winner

How to enter

To be in with a chance of winning simply fill out the form at the link right here.

Good luck!

Brought to you by RDS Dublin Horse Show. For the full programme, or to book your ticket, head to the website right here.