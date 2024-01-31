Competition: We've got a bottle of Ogham Whiskey and Six Nations tickets to see Ireland play Italy

Brought to you by Ogham Whiskey. Please drink responsibly.

We're kicking off the Six Nations excitement with a great competition.

2024 is in full swing, and it's shaping up to be an incredible year, particularly for the sport lovers among us.

One sporting event we're particularly excited for is the Six Nations Championship, which kicks off next month. With momentum still running high after last year's Rugby World Cup, rugby fans have a lot to look forward to as we prepare to don the green jerseys once again.

Indeed, anticipation is high, and to celebrate the return of this glorious tournament, we've teamed up with Ogham Whiskey with the ultimate rugby competition.

Advertisement

That's right, one jammy Lovin Dublin reader will win a pair of tickets to see Ireland play Italy on 11 February in Dublin's own Aviva Stadium. But that's not all. The lucky competition winner will also get to take home a bottle of Ogham Whiskey's third release.

Ogham Whiskey was founded by rugby legends Adam and Dan Leavy, alongside their father Donal and their friends. The whiskey brand launched last year, and they've seen a phenomenal first year in business. Their first two releases sold out in less than 24 hours, and their third expression is just as exciting.

This 7-year-old single malt Irish whiskey is finished in a cognac flask, and it offers whiskey lovers a unique tasting experience. Expect a delicate sweetness of the honeyed malt as well as subtle hints of dried fruit and vanilla undertones. The finish, meanwhile, is long and satisfying with lingering notes of caramel.

A lot of craftsmanship and innovation went into Ogham's third release, and if you're looking for a well-rounded Irish whiskey to add to your drinks cabinet, the 7-year single malt makes for a fine addition. However, Ogham's latest expression is part of a highly exclusive release. Less than 1,100 bottles were released, so if you fancy nabbing a bottle for yourself, you do not want to miss out on our competition.

Advertisement

To be in with a shot of winning a bottle of Ogham Whiskey's 7-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey plus two tickets to the Ireland v Italy game, simply fill out the form right here.