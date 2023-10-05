Calling all wellness lovers - we've got tickets to Berocca's wellbeing event up for grabs

Brought to you by Berocca

This energy-boosting session is exactly what we need rn

As the evenings draw in, the pull of going for that run or heading into the gym after dark becomes even more of a battle than ever before. The best way to prepare against the pull of inertia is through preparation, by laying the workout clothes out the night before, packing the bag and eliminating any excuse that we might conjure. A great way to prepare ourselves for the winter ahead is by attending this must-book wellness event coming to Dublin next month. This unmissable event is offering attendees a well-needed energy boost and we are absolutely here for that.

The event is coming to the incredibly peaceful surrounds of Fenian Street's The Space Between studio, on October 21st at X. Enter the beautiful haven of the studio and align your inner self with Berocca's Empower Hour classes. During these enriching sessions, your instructor will take you through an integrated and dynamic practice. You'll focus on breathwork, movement and relaxation as you boost and maintain your energy.

What's more, guests will also be welcome to sample Berocca Immuno, the brand's most advanced formula for immune support. As winter draws closer, we're keen to ward off colds and flu, so Berocca Immuno is the perfect addition to our morning routine. Each tablet contains 10 immunity vitamins and minerals – a combination of vitamins D, C, A, B6, B9 and B12, as well as zinc, copper and selenium – which all help to support your immune system, while Vitamin C, Vitamins B6 and B12 support your energy release.

Handy to keep on your desk at work, or at home when you need just a bit of an energy boost- we've all been there- all you need to do is pop a Berocca Immuno tablet in a glass of water, leave it to fizz and then enjoy. Caffeine-free and sugar-free these tablets are safe to take at any time of the day.

There'll be four Empower Hour sessions on the day, so you'll be able to choose an energy-boosting class that fits in with your own timetable. To make matters even sweeter, we're offering ten Lovin Dublin readers the chance to attend a Berocca Empower Hour of their choice for free. The winners will get to bring along a guest to The Space Between and enjoy the wellness event thanks to Berocca.

Sounds like an event that's right up your alley? Don't miss out on your chance to attend for free! Simply fill out the form right here and we'll contact the winners.

