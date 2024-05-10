What to watch tomorrow if you’re skipping the Eurovision (plus ways to support Palestine from home)

With the ongoing tragedy and destruction happening in Gaza at the moment, you might have chosen to boycott the Eurovision this year after their decision to let Israel participate. If you’re looking for alternatives to the event while also looking to support Palestine, then we’ve got you covered. Even if Eurovision’s not your thing, there’s still plenty of ways to provide aid for Gaza, whether it be a night out in town or a night in on your couch.

Shine on Palestine: The Alternative Eurovision

Both Galway and Dublin are playing host to the Shine on Palestine event, so that you can show support whether you’re on the East or West of the country. Hosted by the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, Irish Artists for Palestine and Apartheid Free Arts, all of the funds raised go towards human rights, advocacy and aid organisations in Palestine.

The Dublin gig is taking place at Axis in Ballymun, and will be hosted by none other than MC Panti Bliss. Some of the other artists performing are The RECO, Amir Abu Alrob & Sorcha Fox and Talha Alali, plus loads of others. Not only is it an opportunity to show solidarity, you’ll also be able to discover new artists and new tunes, which is always a plus.

The Galway gig will be hosted at Leisureland Galway, and the lineup has several artists including Irish Palestinian Artist Róisín El Cherif and Sharon Shannon. It’s set to be hosted by XNTHONY, who’s an award-winning artist making forward-facing queer work, so not only is the cause great, but the vibes will be too — dare I say better than the Eurovision?

Both the events are taking place 7:30 pm, and they’ll be livestreamed online tonight, Friday 10th May. If you can’t make it tonight, they’ll be rebroadcast online on Saturday during the Eurovision final.

If you can’t attend but are interested in donating for the great cause, you can do so here.

Tickets for the Dublin event can be bought on the Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign website here, and the Galway event tickets are available here.

Boycott Boogie

Personally, a boogie that can aid people in need is a match made in heaven.

This event is being hosted by Mothers Against Genocide and Doyle’s Corner, and promises a night of music, comedy and loads of other fun stuff like spot prizes and merch.

The doors open at 7pm on May 11th at Doyle’s Corner in Phibsborough, and there’s a variety of artists performing from Martin Leahy to DJ Sugar Tits. The host of the night is the drag queen Daphne with a D, and tickets include a free drink (which is genuinely groundbreaking in this economy).

You can get your tickets and more info on Eventbrite, and all the proceeds go towards Psycho-Social Counselling Centre for Women and Bureij Association for the Rehabilitation of the Disabled in Palestine.

Palestine Solidarity Event

If hitting the dance floor isn’t your thing, this event has a little something for the poets too.

Part of the James Connolly Festival 2024 collection in association with Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign, this event has musicians like Gazelleband and Roisin El Cherif, as well as spoken word performed by Anna D. It’s happening on Saturday, May 11th at 8pm at The New Theatre in Dublin, so it’s only a stones throw away from the city centre.

Tickets are on sale on their Eventbrite and are going fast so snag them while you still can.

Dabke

Another Eurovision alternative for you this Saturday was curated by Dublin Digital Radio (DDR) and takes place at Mono’s Bar at Bohs Stadium in Phibsbourough.

You can expect an evening of dancing, music, and spoken word from this one, and it’s also a fundraising event for Palestinian charities. DDR’s event is “a gesture of solidarity and to show support for the Palestinian struggle” as said on their website, and has a lineup of Palestinian and Arab artists set to perform, with speakers and stalls from Dublin-based solidarity movements like Action For Palestine Ireland and Dublin 4 Gaza.

With both DJ sets and spoken word available on the night, it doesn’t matter what you’re into — you’ll find something to enjoy, and it’s all for a great cause too.

Tickets are available on their Eventbrite, and starts at 10pm.

Irish Artists For Palestine

If you’re not planning on leaving your gaff this weekend, you can still aid Palestine by buying merch from the Irish Artists for Palestine website. Showing solidarity while looking good at the same time sounds like a win-win to us.

The website is a coalition of artists that organise events focused on active solidarity and fundraising, and ell different types of Palestinian merchandise, from t-shirts to bum bags.

The proceeds of their artworks go towards supporting Palestinian organisations on the ground, like the Palestinian Children Relief Fund and Medical Aid Palestine, to name a few.

Image from Irish Artists For Palestine website

So whether it’s busting it down with the Panti Bliss, or just going along to meet some new artists and show solidarity, there are plenty of alternatives to the Eurovision!