Calling all small businesses – an almost Christmas event is coming to Dublin next week

With tasty food and insights from industry experts, this it not to be missed.

It may seem like we still have a while to go before the Christmas season is upon us, but the small business owners among us know that preparation for this frantic period is key.

With that being said, the folks at Square are hosting a two-day Almost Christmas Event for those in the food and drinks industry kicking off on 23rd October in Medley on Fleet Street. Expect great insights into festive food and drink trends, panel discussions from industry experts, fireside chats and a Christmas feast.

The event is hosted by Square, which offers solutions for all types of restaurants, from full table service to casual dining. At the Almost Christmas Event, you'll have the opportunity to learn about how Square can support restaurants with table management, orders from anywhere, digital kitchen tickets management and integrations with the likes of OpenTable. As well as the Almost Christmas Event being a great opportunity to learn from the best, it also gives those in the industry the opportunity to indulge in festive cheer ahead to the busy period.

Ready to dive in to the festive period? Here's what you can expect on each day.

At this event, which is geared towards restaurant owners and hosted by James Kavanagh, guests will be treated to a Winter Wonderland drinks reception, a panel discussion on Christmas preparation, a 3-course Japanese-inspired Christmas feast and a fireside chat with celebrity chef Robin Gill. At the end of the evening, guests will receive a Christmas gift from Square.

Day Two is geared towards casual dining and coffee shop owners and it will feature special guests such as Emma Doran. Guests will be welcome to enjoy coffee, brunch, a captivating keynote speech on Coffee Trends in 2024, a fireside chat with Arty Baker about their rapid growth, a sensorial coffee tasting experience, and a panel discussion on branding with insights from industry experts.

To sign up for Day One, visit the link right here, and for Day Two, check out this link. All attendees will also have the opportunity of bringing a plus one.