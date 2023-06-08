Catch one of the city's best restaurants at this bespoke pop-up experience

In partnership with Roe & Co Distillery.

Your summer just got more exciting.

With the weather heating up and the days getting longer, it's time to start filling our diaries with the very best summer events. And, if you were looking for a unique experience to kick the season off with a bang, look no further.

For the foodies among us, Roe & Co have curated a series of unmissable food and whiskey experiences designed to showcase the very best of Irish modern cooking, and the very first one is just around the corner.

Roe & Co's Summer Garden events offers diners the chance to pair Roe & Co's signature summer whiskey with some of Dublin's finest cuisine, and it all starts with a collaboration with Crudo Restaurant on Friday June 9th.

Crudo is the brainchild of childhood friends Jamie McCarthy and Sean Crescenzi, and in 2023, it was the winner of best casual dining at the Irish Restaurant Awards. This neighbourhood seafood restaurant is inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, so you can expect a menu packed with fresh, modern flavour. Crudo specialises in traditional Italian cooking, and their emphasis on local and sustainable seafood and produce ensures that diners are offered the very best in fine cuisine.

At Roe & Co's first Summer Garden residency, guests will be invited to pair some one-of-a-kind whiskey cocktails with a carefully curated four-course menu. Enjoy a date night or an overdue catchup with friends in the breath-taking surrounds of the outdoor patio in Roe & Co's distillery.

Details for your diary

The Crudo residency at Roe & Co's Summer Garden runs from Friday June 9th until Saturday July 1st at the Roe & Co Distillery, 92 James' Street, The Liberties.

Following Crudo's residency, two other iconic Dublin restaurants will join Roe & Co for their Summer Garden series. Next up is the Mexican inspired Órale on Thursday July 6th to Saturday July 29th, and after that, Hakkahan will take up residence with their Chinese menu from Thursday August 3rd to Saturday August 26th.

Opening Hours

Thursday: 6pm seating, 8pm seating

Friday: 6pm seating, 8pm seating

Saturday: 6pm seating, 8pm seating

To book your table, head to Roe & Co's website right here, and to stay up to date with all Summer Garden happenings, keep an eye out on their Instagram page.

Book now: https://www.roeandcowhiskey.com/outdoor-dining