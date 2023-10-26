Spruce up your Play Holiday this weekend with these unmissable events

Brought to you by Virgin Media

This weekend, it's time to give staying in a miss.

We're gearing up for an incredible October Play Holiday weekend, and with so many great events on in Dublin this weekend, you do not want to sleep through it.

That's right, whether you want to embrace your spooky side at the Bram Stoker Festival, catch a retro movie at the Sugar Club or party all night long, there are plenty of ways to squeeze some extra play into your bonus day off this play holiday weekend.

With that in mind, we've teamed up with Virgin Media to turn this bank holiday into a play holiday weekend. So, gather your mates, fire up the group chat and prepare to say farewell to staying in.

Advertisement

October 28, 8pm - 11pm

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a Halloween staple, and this Halloween there's no better way to enjoy it than with The Sugar Club's annual screening. Grab your fishnets, warm up your vocal cords and book yourself a ticket for this all-singing, all-dancing spectacular. There will even be a prize for best dressed, so whether you've got a great couples costume in mind (Brad and Janet, anyone?) or you fancy dressing like Dr. Frank-N-Furter himself, you've no excuse not to go all out.

Advertisement

October 29, 11pm-3am

Nothing says a bank holiday quite like a Mother party, and this year is no exception. Head to LoSt LaNE, just off Grafton Street for a party that spans two floors, the rooftop library and the entire ground floor and outdoor area. There, revellers can expect plenty of drag performances as well as incredible sets from Mother's resident DJs Ghostboy, Ruth Kavanagh and Rocky T Delgado and special guests Glamo and Bily Bunzari.

October 27 - 30

Advertisement

2023 is the 10th anniversary of the Bram Stoker Festival, a weekend-long event that celebrates the legacy of the Irish horror writer. Throughout the weekend, the city of Dublin will be bursting with some seriously frightening events, including a tour of Mount Jerome Cemetery, a night of ghost stories at Marsh's Library and a staged reading of the first four chapters of Dracula. St. Patrick's Park, meanwhile, will be transformed into Stokerland, a Victorian playground for the weekend.

October 28, 11am - 5pm

Celebrate your furry friends this weekend with a visit to the DSPCA's first ever HOWL-oWEEN Pet Care Market in the Grand Social along Dublin's quays. Peruse the stalls and browse goods from small independent Irish businesses specialising in pet care, pet accessories and pet services. There will also be face-painting, music and experts from the DSPCA with advice on how to support your pet throughout Halloween.