Taste of Dublin is back - here's everything you need to know

Brought to you by Taste of Dublin.

Four days of food bliss is just around the corner.

Taste of Dublin, Ireland's premium food festival is back, and soon enough Dublin's Iveagh Gardens will be playing host to some top chefs, beloved restaurants, artisanal innovators, live entertainment, and so much more.

When is Taste of Dublin on?

This year's Taste of Dublin runs from Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th of June, and guests can expect a truly one-of-a-kind foodie experience in the heart of Dublin City.

Advertisement

What can you expect from Taste of Dublin 2023?

All of our familiar favourites are returning this year but Taste of Dublin will also welcome some of Ireland's most exciting new restaurants for the first time. Rathgar's Orwell Road, the Middle-Eastern inspired Shouk and the Italian eatery Bar Italia are among those making their Taste debut. These new additions will be joining a host of long-time Taste mainstays, including Pickle, Chimac, Bahay and The Salt Project, ensuring a diverse variety of world cuisine to choose from as you wander the stunning surroundings.

As well as incredible food, Taste of Dublin will be on hand with some tantalising cocktails from Dingle Distillery, Schweppes and Aperol Spritz.

What events can we catch at Taste of Dublin 2023?

Advertisement

Between bites, check out some of the incredible events at this year's Taste of Dublin. We'll be teaming up with Food for Thought for a series of workshops with top industry professionals, while the How to Make & Create with Uber Eats event will host tastings and demos from the likes of The Lucky Tortoise's John Ennis and Kale + Coco's Rebecca Feely. Additionally, the Miele Masterclass Kitchen will see a number of renowned Irish and international chefs share insights, including Rachel Allen, Paul Flynn, Gina Daly, Nico Reynolds, Trisha Lewis, Jordan Bailey and MC Erica Dunn.

If you fancied levelling up your Taste of Dublin experience with some luxury, head to the FREENOW VIP Suite. Skip the queues with fast-track entry, enjoy a glass of champagne on arrival, and kick back in the marquee. What's more, VIP guests will get access to Tasting Spain's exclusive masterclass.

To make matters easier on the day, Mastercard has partnered with Taste of Dublin to enable contactless payment throughout the festival, so you won't be caught out looking for an ATM.

Where can I check the full schedule of events?

Advertisement

You can check out the full schedule of events by heading to tasteofdublin.ie

Where is Taste of Dublin?

Taste of Dublin 2023 will be returning to the Iveagh Gardens in the heart of Dublin City.

Where can we get tickets?

Advertisement

You can buy tickets directly from tasteofdublin.ie

Brought to you by Taste of Dublin.