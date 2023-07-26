House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro is back with a 2 week residency at a brand new venue

Brought to you by Peroni Nastro Azzurro. Please drink responsibly.

Expect fine Italian food, great beer and one-of-a-kind workshops at this unmissable event.

We're on a mission to make this summer one to remember, and as we approach August, we don't intend on slowing down. In fact, we want to help you make the most of those late summer evenings by bringing you some of the most exciting events in town. One event that is not to be missed is the return of House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro which is back with a brand new venue in the heart of Dublin City. And trust us, you're gonna want tickets for this one.

Kicking off on Thursday 10th August at Dublin’s brand-new hospitality venue, Central Plaza on Dame Street guests will be invited to embrace all things Benvenuti, the theme of this summer's installation.

Ready to make the most of those long summer nights with this one-of-a-kind event? Here's everything you need to know.

The Venue

House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro's triumphant 2023 return will take place in a stunning new venue in the heart of Dublin City. Head to Central Plaza on Dame Street and soak in the immaculate Italian vibes across two floors and a terrace. The downstairs area is the place to be to enjoy fresh pints of Peroni Nastro Azzurro, cocktails, pizza and gelato, while the upstairs space invites diners to tuck into some tasty food at the Grano Pop Up.

The tickets

Tickets cost €12 each, which includes entry and two free drinks. Booking is advised as walk-ins may be limited.

You can also book your spot in the Grano Pop Up, Fede’s Mixology Masterclass and Grano’s Sunday Sauce Masterclass online right here.

The collaborators

The House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro's return sees a host of some of Ireland's most exciting talent from the fields of cuisine, mixology, art and music come together. Indulge in a two-course meal designed by Grano's head chef and owner Roberto Mungo, or pop by his Sunday Sauce Masterclass to learn how to cook up a feast yourself. And, if you fancy yourself a cocktail enthusiast, don't miss Fede's mixology masterclass.

There will also be some stellar entertainment on the cards. DJ Kelly-Anne Byrne will be on the decks, while artist-in-residence Claire Prouvost has designed a live mural creation specially for the event.

When does House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro take place?

You can catch the House of Peroni Nastro Azzurro at Central Plaza on Dame Street on the following dates:

Thursday 10th & Friday 11th August from 5pm-10pm

Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th August from 4pm-10pm

Wednesday 16th, Thursday 17th & Friday 18th August from 5pm-10pm

Saturday 19th & Sunday 20th August from 4pm-10pm

Subject to licence, over 18s only & powered by Square.

