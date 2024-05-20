Search icon

20th May 2024

Irish charity launches rescue dog yoga event in response to the controversial Puppy Yoga exposé

lovindublin

Get ready for the downward doggo

In response to the controversial events that have been taking place in Dublin over the last few weeks, the My Lovely Horse Rescue team are hosting their own yoga event with rescue dogs. MLHR were one of a couple of animal charities which called on the public to boycott the controversial Puppies & Yoga events (puppiesyogadublin on Instagram) over concerns regarding the way the puppies were being obtained and cared for by the event organisers. MLHR conducted an undercover investigation posing as a breeder and encountered a worrying lack of background checks being conducted on the breeders before obtaining the puppies used in the events, all of which the Puppies & Yoga organisers deny.

Criticism around this event centred around the dog crisis that the country is going through, with shelters overwhelmed with the number of rescue dogs being admitted. Showcasing predominantly pedigree puppies from breeders overlooks the number of dogs in shelters looking for homes. It incentivises those looking for dogs to choose young, pedigree puppies over dogs currently living in shelters and in desperate need of a home.


Hoping to redress the controversy and make some well-needed money for dogs in need, MLHR Rescue Dog team are hosting a yoga event with rescue dogs. Hosted in Dublin 8’s The Breathing Space, a professional yoga instructor will bring 18 participants through a relaxing and rejuvenating class, accompanied by some gorgeous four-legged companions.

On this Saturday, May 25th, with two slots at 2pm and 3pm, with all proceeds from the €25 going straight to animals in MLHR’s care.

Fancy heading along to the My Lovely Yoga event get in quick ‘cos this is going to sell out lippy-split! Head over to the MLHR website to grab tickets.

READ ON: Animal welfare charities urge public not to attend new puppy yoga sessions

