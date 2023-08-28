Book Ahead: 10 events to check out in Dublin September 2023

Wave goodbye to Summer and give Autumn a firm handshake with the coming of September

Scratching your head wondering what to do with yourself this month? We gotchuu, we've hand-picked a list of what to book in Dublin this September:

10. Arlo Parks

Tuesday, September 5, The Olympia, more info here

Catch the twice Grammy-nominated, Mercury Prize and BRIT Award-winning artist Arlo Parks in the intimate Olympia theatre on her Soft Machine tour. Sounding familiar yet different Parks music wraps you in a luminous lyrical blanket that is tricky to tire of.

9. Dublin VegFest

Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24th, Leinster Cricket Club, more info here

Whether you are plant-based or not, the Dublin VegFest is a weekend. In the midst of the climate crisis it can be easy to feel a bit despondent, feel like you are a part of something positive, by hearing some inspirational talks, load up on plant-based cuisines from local vendors and renowned chefs and shop eco-friendly products, cruelty-free cosmetics, and sustainable solutions.

8. Peter McGann

Friday, September 15th, Vicar Street, more info here

Catch Peter McGann on his Great Lad tour before he starts selling out the big shpots. You might know him as the funny guy on Instagram, with on-the-button musings of everything from Keith Duffy, Tubs to iced coffees. But he's a natural on stage, turning every part of his life (potentially sacrificing his day job) atoning to the throne of comedy.

7. Mexican Independence Day

Friday, September 15th, Harcourt Hotel & Bar, more info here

A highlight in the Mexican calendar, we are lucky to have a little slice of that colour and flavour when September 15th falls in Dublin. Get your party shoes on and catch mariachi bands and Latin DJs with food from the likes of Salsa - Authentic Mexican Food, El Milagro, Luna Desserts and Balam.

6. CHURCH OF BEYONCÉ

Friday, September 15, The Well more info here

Since the country was rudely overlooked on Bey's world tour- when she chose to visit Sunderland instead of Croker/the Aviva. We will have to settle for some mass dedicated to one of the best musical artists of our generation- expect The Dangerously in Love era right up to Renaissance with a little bit of Destiny’s Child for good measure.

5. UEFA Nations League

Saturday, September 23, Aviva Stadium, more info here

The Republic of Ireland WNT's first match following their World Cup appearance will be in the national stadium, on the storied Lansdowne Road pitch. The team will line up against neighbours Northern Ireland, in what will be a historic clash in front of a potentially record-breaking crowd.

4. National Cinema Day

Saturday, September 2, nationwide, more info here

Following on from the success of last year's National Cinema Day, with over 200,000 tickets sold in just one day, there was no way it couldn't come back again this year. You can get your arse snuggly into a comfy cinema seat, with tickets for films in participating cinemas dropping to just €4 each.

3. Culture Night

Friday, September 22, nationwide, more info here

One of the red letter days in the calendar when you flip over to the September page, is Culture Night. No matter where you are in the country, there are events taking place in every county, celebrating yes you guessed it culture, with plenty of once-off talks, shows, and performances there is genuinely something for everyone taking place- it's also free in!

2. Rocktoberfest

Friday, September 23, Rascals Brewery, more info here

The team at Rascals know how to throw a party and we are sure their inaugural Autumn festival Rocktoberfest will be no exception. Catch some rock and/or roll, enjoy some local and international beers, and try your hand at some air guitar or some graffiti if you are so inclined.

1. Dublin Fringe Festival

9th-24th September, various locations, more info here

Undoubtedly one of the highlights of the year, the fringe attracts more than 30,000 spectators for 16 days and nights each September, transforming Dublin into an exposé of great creative talent from around the globe. For artists and performers, it's an incredible way to showcase their latest sets, for audiences, it's a way to catch the next big thing before they sell out the Bord Gáis.

