2 Dublin steakhouses named in the top 101 steak restaurants in the world

No misteaks were made



Two of Dublin’s beloved steakhouses have made it onto the prestigious World’s Best Steak Restaurants list 2024, Hawksmoor claimed the 12th spot on the list, and F.X. Buckley who nabbed the 50th spot. Founded 2018 in London, the World’s Best Steak Restaurants does what it says on the tin, ranks the best 101 steak restaurants in the world.



Here’s the full list of the restaurants:



101. The Steak House, Hong Kong

100. The Grand Bar and Grill, Helsinki

99. NV-80, Cape Town

98. Grill Americano, Melbourne

97. Guinea Grill, London

96. Griffins’ Steakhouse, Stockholm

95. Taberna Pedraza, Madrid

94. Gimlet, Melbourne

93. Grill, Hamburg

92. Meat & Co, Dubai

91. The Figuera Rubaiyat, Sao Paulo

90. Beef, Genvieve

89. Kingsleys, Sydney

88. Vuur, Stillenbosch

87. Dstrikt, Vienna

86. Entrecote, Melbourne

85. Minetta Tavern, New York

84. Peter Luger, New York

83. Grill Royal, Berlin

82. Porter & Rye, Glasgow

81. Varrone, Milan

80. Gibsons Italia, Chicago

79. Le Boeuf Volant, Paris

78. Brick Steakhouse, Guadalajara

77. Porter House, New York

76. Temper, London

75. GT Prime, Chicago

74. Lutyens Grill, London

73. Jacob’s Steakhouse, Toronto

72. Elena’s, Buenos Aires

71. Porteno, Sydney

70. Fireside, Hong Kong

69. Fire Lane, Mount Maunganui

68. Beef, Kyiv

67. Bavette’s Steakhouse, Chicago

66. Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse, Los Angeles

65. Asador Nicolas, Tolosa

64. La Cabrera, Buenos Aires

63. George Prime Steakhouse and raw bar, Munich

62. Swifts & Son, Chicago

61. Gallaghers, New York

60. Prime + Proper, Detroit

59. Piantao, Madrid

58. Asina Luna, Milano

57. Napa Grill, Zurich

56. Baltaire, Los Angeles

55. Goodman, London

54. Grill, Munich

53. Sala de Corto, Lisbon

52.Knife, Dallas

51. Williams, Zurich

50. F.X. Buckley, Dublin

49. Maven, Antwerp

48. Pasture, Cardiff

47. Guard & Grace, Denver

46. Clover Grill, Paris

45. Bistecca, Sydney

44. Gwen, Los Angeles

43. Trattoria Dall’oste, Florence

42. Klaw, Miami

41. Beast, London

40. Keens, New York

39. Bazzar Meat, Chicago

38. Bistecca, Singapore

37. Bifro, Torino

36. Fagon, Buenos Aires

35. Anahi, Paris

34. American Cut, New York

33. Tributo, Quito

32. Holsteins, Monterrey

31. Gillis, Gent

30. Beer & Glory, Vienna

29. La Braseria, Osio Sotto

28. Aragawa, London

27. Dorian, London

26. Prime Steak Club, Mexico City

25. Jeffrey’s, Austin

24. The Gidley, Sydney

23. Capa, Copenhagen

22. Beefbar, New York

21. Niku Steakhouse, San Francisco

20. Elisa, Vancouver

19. Regina Bistecca, Florence

18. Lana, Madrid

17. Steer Dining Room, Melbourne

16. Ameren, Bilbao

15. Los 33, Madrid

14. Asador Bastian, Chicago

13. Casa Julian, Tolosa

12. Hawksmoor, Dublin

11. Victor Churchill, Melbourne

10. Cut, London

9. AG, Stockholm

8. Rockpool, Sydney

7. Laia Erretategia, Hondarribia

6. I Due Cippi, Saturnia

5. Carcasse, Koksijde

4. Cote, New York

3. Margaret, Sydney

2. Bodega El Capricho, Jiménez de Jamuz (Spain)

1. Parrilla Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina

⁠

Think another Dublin spot should have also made it on the list? Give us a shout on [email protected]

