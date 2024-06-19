5 openers, 1 closure and a move to be aware of in Dublin this week

The openers are coming in hawt

Summer is most definitely in full swing this week, with the sun shining, the flowers blooming and the seagulls ripping rubbish bags apart with reckless abandon. There’s never a dull moment for hospitality in this city, and this week is no exception. This week is practically brimming with hospitality news, some good, some bad, some mixed.

OPENERS

Floritz, Stephen’s Green

Floritz has opened its doors to the salubrious Stephen’s Green area. Promising a range of small and larger plates, the spot promises to be a destination restaurant, based around “global influences, big flavours, bold energy”. 22 St. Stephen’s Green has undergone a lot of renovations the last few months, with Cellar 22 opening a couple of months back, the boutique hotel Townhouse on the Green opening last week and now Floritz slotting into the handsome dining room on the hall floor level. Chef Matt Fuller (formerly of Boqueria) has put together a punchy sharing-style menu of “Asian accents and far-away flavours”. Expect everything from crudo and sushi to skewers, bowls, wagyu and dishes from the hibachi grill. Master sommelier, Victor Nedelea has put together a wide-ranging wine list, cocktail menu, sake and Japanese whisky lists to beat the band.

Bear Market, Custom House Quay

The speciality roasters have opened a stall in the central atrium to the right of the front entrance of Custom House Quay, with plenty of seating to enjoy your brew. Bear Market started life back in 2009 as a stall in Blackrock Market. Opened by Stephen and Ruth Deasy, recently qualified architects, who struggled to find work during the recession. The team have grown the business from strength to strength supplying numerous homes and cafes around Ireland with beans, and boasting eight spots around the city, slinging coffee in the IFSC, Decathlon, Blackrock, Pembroke Street, Westland Row, George’s Street and Stillorgan.

Pan Eile, Cowtown

The creators behind Rustic Pizza have opened Pan Eile, a new Italian sambo and coffee spot at Cowtown Food Market in Stoneybatter. Selling two of the things that could keep you going for the rest of your life, coffee and pizza. The team are bringing a pretty new concept to our tummies, a variety of Italian pizza dough sandwiches, formally known as panuozzos, which come with a range of fillings from caprese, porchetta, salmon and loads more. They also have pastries from Bretzel’s Bakery available, as well as a range of coffees, from classic Americanos to Vietnamese iced lattes

Honest to Goodness, Carman’s Hall



The much beloved ‘Honest to Goodness’ cafe has at long last re-opened in a new location at Carman’s Hall, The Liberties. Any cafe worth its salt is using Belllane coffee and that’s what the Honest to Goodness are brewing up. While their menu isn’t complete just yet, they still have lots to choose from, offering a variety of salads, sandwiches and light bites⁠. The space is looking great, the perfect spot if you’re on a health buzz this summer.



Outcasts Sauna, Howth

Not a hospitality business but a relevant one nonetheless, since the sauna heat seems to be spreading around the city. Former bagel slingers, Outcasts have instead turned their hand to the steamier business of saunas. Outcasts Sauna is expanding past its Stoneybatter location and opening up a new branch in one of Dublin’s favourite seaside towns. The people of Howth have been waiting for this one!



MOVE



Blackberry, New Market Square

The fruity tooties of Blackberry have found a new home in the NYM Newmarket Yards. The team haven’t moved too far from their original location in the gorgeously urban interiors of the Liberties Distillery Building, to a brand new home around the corner. Many might remember New Market Square as the home of the old Co-op flea market and loads of gorgeous old warehouses, now it’s full of overpriced rental properties which no one can afford. Anyway, there’s tonnes of room for co-working in the large space, where you can sip FiXX Coffee to your heart’s content, grab one of their signature sausay rolls, a sambo or indeed something sweet.

Okky, Aungier Street⁠

After opening on Aungier Street in April 2023, with much fanfare, the team behind Okky made the hard decision to shut their doors. Citing unsustainable trading conditions “made this beloved unit unsustainable”, a common theme across recent closures in Dublin city. For those needing an okonomiyaki fix, their sister restaurant Lucky Tortoise are still serving up the signature Japanese pancake. Announcing the closure of number 8 Aungier Street, the team wrote, “We’d like to thank all of the wonderful customers we’ve had the pleasure to share our passion with and our amazing team who gave 100% every single day, we are sincerely blessed to have them. So goodbye for now”.



Have we missed anything? Give us a shout on [email protected]

