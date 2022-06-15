Bear Market launch their 'latest venture' on Westland Row

This spot has been two years in the making.

We just can't bear our excitement at this latest opener (it would've been disappointing if I hadn't used some bear wordplay, okay?). Despite the many complications brought on by the pandemic, Bear Market Coffee have managed to open up yet another café in Dublin, this time on Westland Row. They already have spots in Blackrock, Stillorgan, George's Street, Pembroke Street, the IFSC, and Ballymun.

The new Bear Market café on Westland Row has been two years in the making, but they officially launched on Wednesday the 15th June. They took to Instagram to share the news with their followers, thanking everyone who had helped out in the process.

Advertisement

Ideal for those morning commuters, especially if you're hopping off at Pearse Street DART Station; the new Bear Market is just a short 200m away!

Header image via Instagram/bearmrktcoffee

READ ON: Soup to raise money for LGBT Ireland in light of 'anti-queer attacks'